Watchdog Warns Of 'Potentially Lethal' Phone Chargers On Amazon And Ebay









Then things went from bad to worse. A £9.99 dual-port charger from Debenhams Marketplace flunked every electrical safety test, and investigators found modeling clay packed inside to lend the flimsy device a convincing heft. The same trick appeared in a counterfeit Apple 35W power adapter bought on eBay for £11.99. Testers heard arcing, electricity leaping across parts of the circuit, just ten seconds into an electrical strength test, behavior that can end in fire or explosion. A spelling error on the casing gave the game away, too. According to consumer watchdog Which?, one buyer reported the fake charger in question overloaded and ruined both an iPad and a smartphone. Two more unbranded eBay chargers failed due to inadequate circuit spacing and undersized pins, and a suspected counterfeit Samsung unit arrived without any packaging.