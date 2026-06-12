CATEGORIES
home News

Watchdog Warns Of 'Potentially Lethal' Phone Chargers On Amazon And Ebay

by Tim SweezyFriday, June 12, 2026, 11:28 AM EDT
hero charging brick sparking
Bargain hunters scrolling online marketplaces for a cheap phone charger might want to pause before clicking the buy button. A consumer watchdog purchased fifteen USB chargers from seven major online marketplaces and found every single one illegal to sell in the UK, and even worse, some of the knock-off models were deemed "potentially lethal." The report stated that manufacturers built nine chargers so poorly that anyone plugging them in risked an electric shock, while eight of those also posed fire and explosion hazards.

The shopping list spanned Amazon and its budget storefront Amazon Haul, AliExpress, B&Q Marketplace, Debenhams Marketplace, eBay, Temu, and Shein. All fifteen chargers arrived missing legally required details on packaging, the product itself, or accompanying documentation, which alone bars them from UK sale.

A £6.99 USB-C charger from Amazon Haul failed electrical safety testing outright, posing shock and fire risks. Two unbranded AliExpress units, priced at £1.30 and £5.69, crammed circuitry components dangerously close together and failed during high-voltage stress tests. One shipped with a plug face too small to satisfy British Standard BS1363. A charger from B&Q Marketplace, a £10.99 "2-1 Super Fast Charger" died immediately when testers stressed its insulation, and two of its pins left the factory too thick to fit into a wall socket.

charging phone pixabay

Then things went from bad to worse. A £9.99 dual-port charger from Debenhams Marketplace flunked every electrical safety test, and investigators found modeling clay packed inside to lend the flimsy device a convincing heft. The same trick appeared in a counterfeit Apple 35W power adapter bought on eBay for £11.99. Testers heard arcing, electricity leaping across parts of the circuit, just ten seconds into an electrical strength test, behavior that can end in fire or explosion. A spelling error on the casing gave the game away, too. According to consumer watchdog Which?, one buyer reported the fake charger in question overloaded and ruined both an iPad and a smartphone. Two more unbranded eBay chargers failed due to inadequate circuit spacing and undersized pins, and a suspected counterfeit Samsung unit arrived without any packaging.

In contrast, Temu and Shein tested much better. Four chargers purchased from the pair passed physical safety testing. However, the absence of UK importer details and product markings still makes them illegal to sell in the UK.

Most affected marketplaces have pulled the flagged listings, with several promising refunds and tighter seller vetting. Watchdog Which? wants more than a cleanup, however, remarking that it first warned platforms about dangerous knock-off chargers back in 2019. The consumer-minded group is pushing the government to use powers under the Product Regulation and Metrology Act, adopted in July 2025, to make platforms legally responsible for vetting third-party sellers. Sue Davies, the organization's head of consumer protection policy, argued doing so would "set a world-leading standard for product safety in the digital age."

So, what is the takeaway? A charger handles electricity inches from a person's nightstand, and buying a cheap mystery brick is like rolling the dice. Which? advises checking for a CE or UKCA mark and eyeing suspiciously cheap big-brand listings with skepticism, since a genuine Apple charger costs significantly more than a fake or knock-off. While that markup might hurt the wallet a bit more, it buys actual circuitry instead of modeling clay.

If anyone is in need of a new phone charger, here is a short list of trusted brands and options to consider:

Tags:  charger, (NASDAQ:AMZN), usb-c, phone charger
Tim Sweezy

Tim Sweezy

Tim's first PC was a Tandy TRS-80 and cut his gaming teeth on Pong, Atari, and the local arcade. He now enjoys sharing his passion for tech with his sons and grandsons. Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use