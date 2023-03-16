Watch Intel's Xeon W9-3495X Sapphire Rapids CPU Hit 1900W During An Extreme Overclock

A team of ASUS overclockers has managed to push one of Intel's new Xeon W9-3495X workstation CPUs to absolutely absurd power levels with liquid nitrogen overclocking. Elmor, one of the team members shared a video of the team running Intel's 56-core flagship at a whopping 1900W of power consumption during a benchmark run of Cinebench R23. This is one the highest power consumption level's we have seen out of a CPU and it makes us wonder how much power Intel's new workstation platform can actually handle before blowing up.









For all their trouble, the team managed a very healthy score of 132,220 points and outranked nearly all of the best W9-3495X Cinebench R23 runs currently on HWBot. But sadly, their score was not enough to beat current record holder OGS, who managed to hit 132484 points on the same CPU and motherboard, but with a 100MHz lower frequency. To hit these power numbers, the team overclocked the 56-core W9-3495X to 5.5GHz on a ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE motherboard paired to eight G.Skill Zeta R5 DDR5 R-DIMMs and dual 1600W Superflower Leadex power supplies. To keep clocks stable on all 56 cores, the CPU was chilled all the way down to negative 93C and kept there during the very short Cinebench R23 run.

OGS is not only the record holder in Cinebench R23 but is also the record holder in Cinebench R20 as well, featuring a score of 49,109 with the same W9-3495X. According to HWBot, Intel's new workstation processor currently holds the top two positions in both Cinebench R23 and R20, de-ranking the previous record holder, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX, to 3rd place.









The Xeon W9-3495X is part of a new series of Xeon workstation CPUs, known as the W-3400 series and W-2400 series that aims to compete with AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs. Codenamed Fishhawk Falls, these chips are an offshoot of Intel's Sapphire Rapids Xeon server architecture, with a cutdown feature-base meant to serve the workstation market. The 3495X is one of four X-series W-3400 parts that is unlocked for overclocking, and features 56 CPU cores, 45MB of L3 cache, a 4.8GHz max turbo frequency, 112 PCIe Gen 5 lanes, four channels of DDR5 memory with support for ECC DIMMs, and a base power rating of 225W.



If Elmor and his associate can hit 1900W of power consumption already, HWBot might need to start a new benchmark race for the highest power consumed during a CPU benchmark.

