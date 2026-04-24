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Watch Us Build a Monster RTX 5070 Gaming PC for One Lucky Biwin Winner

by Paul LillyFriday, April 24, 2026, 11:06 AM EDT
Marco Chiappetta and Dave Altavilla in front of a pile of PC parts ready to be assembled for a giveaway.
We LOVE giving away PCs around these parts, and we're equally emphatic about the meticulous build process to ensure whoever ends up as the lucky winner receives an ultra-clean setup that rivals what boutique vendors offer. Our newest build, sponsored by Biwin, MSI, and Zotac, is now complete and ready to ship to Alex W., who won this monster setup (congrats!), and you can watch how we put it together!

As an added bonus, if you stick around for the full video, you'll catch a cameo by HotHardware's resident canine, Peaches the pit bull!


This build was sponsored in conjunction with LANFest's philanthropic support efforts at PAX East for fantastic charities like Make-A-Wish. So hearty a shout-out there as well!

Our latest giveaway generated more than 320,000 entries, and it's easy to see why. This is a beastly PC featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor with an all-in-one liquid cooler, MSI MAG X870E Gaming motherboard, Zotac GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, 48GB of Biwin Black Opal DW100 DDR5-6000 memory, a 4TB Biwin Opal NV7400 Gen4 solid state drive, and an 850W MSI A50GS power supply, all stuffed into MSI's slick MPG Velox 300R Airflow PZ Gaming PC case.

A huge 'Thank You!' in order for Biwin, MSI, and Zotac for sponsoring this giveway, and to you, our readers, for supporting HotHardware—we appreciate each and every one of you!

For those of you who entered but did not win, keep your chin up, this was not our first giveaway and it won't be our last. In the meantime, bookmark us, visit us daily, post in the comments section, and pop in to our Discord channel to say hello!
Tags:  giveaway, MSI, Zotac, Gaming PC, geforce rtx 5070, biwin
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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