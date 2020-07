Watch Ubisoft Forward Here Today: What To Expect, How To Get Free Watch Dogs 2

How to Watch Ubisoft Forward

Most video game companies have opted for livestreams this year in lieu of their regular in-person shows. Ubisoft is no exception and will livestream their show today, July 12th. Here is everything you need to know about Ubisoft Forward and how you can grab a free copy of Watch Dogs 2.The Ubisoft Forward pre-show will begin today at 11am PST or 2pm EST. The official show begins at 3pm EST and will go for about 45 minutes. The post show will start around 3:45pm EST. Viewers can watch the show on ubisoft.com/Forward, YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer. The show will be subtitled in multiple languages and there will be an American Sign Language interpreter.Members of the Ubisoft team will play Trackmania during the pre-show. There will also be a variety of interviews and news about upcoming games and new content. The pre-show will include an update about Just Dance 2020 and information about the new AI teammates in Ghost Recon Breakpoint.The regular show will feature Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Hyper Scape. Ubisoft also promises that there will be "few other surprises that will be unveiled during the stream." The post-show will include a walk-through of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and a Hyper Scape match.Viewers should tune into the pre-show to get their free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC. You will need to log-in to your Uplay account once the team has finished playing Trackmania but before the pre-show ends. Ubisoft also states that viewers will be able to answer trivia to win "some rewards for a variety of Ubisoft titles." It is unclear what those rewards are or what games they will apply to at the moment.The regular edition of Watch Dogs 2 typically costs $49.99 on Steam . It is currently on sale for $10, which is a fairly reasonable price. However, a free game is a free game and this could be a good chance to snag a copy with relatively little effort.It will be interesting to see whether or not Ubisoft will provide any additional information about Far Cry 6 . A listing of the game recently appeared on the Official Playstation Store of Hong Kong. The release date for the game is currently February 18th, 2021.