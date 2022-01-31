Watch The First Live-Action Halo TV Series Trailer That Has Master Chief Fans Going Nuts

Fans watching the NFL AFC championship game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals got a special treat during halftime. The first trailer for the Halo live-action TV series made its debut. The series is coming to Paramount Plus in March 2022.

Natascha McElhone plays brilliant scientist Catherine Halsey

Like the Halo game franchise, the original content series is set in the 26th century. In the live-action television show, Natascha McElhone will play Catherine Halsey, a brilliant scientist who genetically engineers super-soldiers, called Spartans, to fight the Covenant, an alien race threatening mankind.

Master Chief Spartan John-117, wearing his famous green armor and yellow visor, is played by Pablo Schreiber. Schreiber is well-known for his roles in Orange Is the New Black and American Gods.

The trailer debuted January 30, and offers a rapid-paced and action-filled introduction to “humanity’s best weapon,” Master Chief. Other Spartans also make their appearances, along with McElhone’s scientist character, a general, and several other characters.

Sources indicate the TV storyline will be separate from the game's canon. Nevertheless, Jen Taylor still makes the jump from game to TV screen, voicing the AI known as Cortana. Also joining the cast will be Danny Sapani (Jacob Keyes), Olive Gray (Miranda Keyes), Charlie Murphy (Make), Yerin Ha (Quan Ah), Bokeem Woodbine (Soren-066), and more.

The show’s apparent mission statement, “Find the Halo, win the war,” ends the trailer, backed by a cover of the Phil Collins rock classic “In the Air Tonight”. Mark your calendars, the trailer also provides the premiere date. Expect the first episode to stream beginning March 24.