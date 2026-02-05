CATEGORIES
home News

Forget The Super Bowl, This 98-Inch 4K Google TV Deal For $899 Is A Huge Score

by Paul LillyThursday, February 05, 2026, 10:46 AM EDT
Hisense QD5 TV on a stand.
Can you ever have a TV that is too big? That's a debate for spouses to settle, and if you find yourself winning the argument that, no, there's no such thing as too big, then do yourself a solid and check out the super-sized TV deal that will put the notion to the test. You know what's not super-sized, though? The current asking price.

Hisense's Giant 98-Inch QD5 4K QLED Google TV Is On Sale For $899.99

Back in the day, a TV this size would cost a veritable fortune. And now? You can score a 98-inch Hisense QD5 4K QLED Google TV for just $899.99 at Best Buy (save $1,400 over MSRP). Or put another way, that's barely more than $9 per inch (before tax, because you know, Uncle Sam has to get his cut too).

The caveat is that it won't arrive in time for the Super Bowl. Delivery times are likely to vary based on your location, but in East Tennessee where I reside, I'm seeing a delivery date of Wednesday, February, or a day earlier if going the pickup route.

It's obviously a big TV for the money, and you're not touching OLED or mini LED at this size and price combination. This is also an entry-level model, so if you're looking for a premium display, this isn't for you. If your priority is to go big without paying big money, however, it's definitely worth looking into.

In addition to being a giant-sized TV, the QD5 features a pair of full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K at 144Hz, as well as variable refresh rate (VRR) support. If you're a gamer, those are desirable features. You also get a couple of HDMI 2.0 ports.

Other notable features include Dolby Atmos support, flexible HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG), and Google TV for its smart platform.

TCL's 98-Inch QM6K Mini LED Google TV Is Large, In Charge And 26% Off

TCM QM6K TV on a gray gradient background.

If you have a bigger budget—as in, $600 more—and want to splurge on a mini LED TV of the same size, then have a look at TCL's 98-inch QM6K mini LED Google TV. It's on sale for $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $1,500)

You're getting the same screen estate as the Hisense model above and the same Google TV platform for smart chores, but a brighter and more vibrant mini LED panel. Technically, the QM6K is an entry-level model too, but within the more premium mini LED category.

For gaming, there are two full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K at 144Hz, or an even faster 288Hz at 1080p. Two more HDMI 2.0 ports can be used for non-consoles.

HDR is just as robust on the QM6K too, with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG all supported. In short, it's a better all-around TV and still not anywhere near stupid-expensive.

Here are some more giant-sized TV deals...
Tags:  deals, TV, Television, google tv, Hisense
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment