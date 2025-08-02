Galaxy Z Fold 7 Preorders Break Record For Samsung’s New Foldable Hit





Android users in the U.S. are flipping out over Samsung's newest foldables, at least in comparison to the company's previous-generation folding phone launches. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 specifically has generated "unprecedented consumer demand" by achieving the highest number of preorders ever for the Z Fold lineup.





That's impressive on a couple of levels, the first of which is the rocky start that Samsung had in the realm of foldables. In its announcement, Samsung points out that it "pioneered the foldable smartphone category more than six years ago," but what it doesn't reminisce about are the early display failures . The situation was so bad that Samsung ended pulling the original Galaxy Z Fold from the market, with its then-CEO calling it an "embarrassing" launch.









To Samsung's credit, it didn't waver from the foldable category, and it's made vast improvements to the Galaxy Z Fold line since then. We've gone hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and found that this latest iteration is impressively thin and light.





The other interesting thing about this announcement is that it underscores growing interest in the foldable category (even Apple is rumored to be readying a folding iPhone ). Samsung says it saw a more than 25% increase in total prerorders for both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 compared to the previous generation models.





"That includes more Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorders than any previous Z Fold device in U.S. history. As part of that, carrier partners saw nearly a 60% preorder jump cumulatively for both devices compared to last year’s models," Samsung states in its announcement.













Additionally, Samsung says momentum remains strong, with both handsets continuing to outpace the previous generation by more than 25%. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is proving especially popular, with 50% higher sales since availability compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the same time period.





"Foldables have reached an inflection point as they are becoming a mainstream choice for users," said Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America. "Now on our seventh generation, we’ve addressed consumer feedback year after year and have arrived at the kind of experience you can’t get on any other device. When people go hands-on with a Z series device, they’re hooked — and now it’s all coming together with record-breaking numbers."



