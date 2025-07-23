Samsung Says The Galaxy Z Fold 7’s Display Is Good For At Least 500K Folds
by
Aaron Leong
—
Wednesday, July 23, 2025, 10:00 AM EDT
According to Bureau Veritas, the main folding display (and by extension the hinge) on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 was found to be able to withstand 500,000 folds, more than doubling the lifespan of its predecessor and potentially eliminating one of the biggest caveats for consumers considering a foldable. What this means is if the average user folds their phone 100 times per day, the phone would last approximately 13 years.
Conducted by Bureau Veritas, a leading French qualification, inspection, and certification firm, the durability test subjected the Galaxy Z Fold 7's main display to half a million folds over a span of 13 days. When all was said and done, the display remained fully functional with Samsung Display attributing this breakthrough to a 50 percent increase in the thickness of its proprietary shock-resistant Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) and the integration of high-elastic adhesive layers. A Samsung press announcement declares that, "durability is no longer a limiting factor in the lifespan of foldable smartphones."
Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs an impressive array of cutting-edge specifications:
The Z Fold 7 is slimmer and lighter, measuring 4.2 millimeters when unfolded and 8.9 mm folded, and weighing around 215 grams (lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra). It features an enhanced Armor Aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, plus IP48 water and dust resistance.
The main display is an 8 inch LTPO 120 Hertz AMOLED panel with a 1968 x 2184 resolution, boasting up to 2,600 nits peak brightness. The cover screen is a 6.5 inch 120 Hz (1080 x 2520) AMOLED.
The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, with RAM configurations reaching up to 16 gigabytes for the top-tier 1 terrabyte storage model.
The camera array is comprised of a new 200 megapixel primary sensor, complemented by a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP telephoto lens (3x optical zoom). The inner under-display camera may be a 10 MP unit, with another 10 MP selfie camera on the cover screen.
The device is expected to retain a 4,400 mAh battery capacity with 25 Watts wired charging, 15 W wireless charging, and 4.5 W reverse wireless charging.
The Z Fold 7 is projected to launch on July 25 with a starting price around $2,000.