Watch How NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 5070 Beats An RTX 4090 In Marvel Rivals At CES

That said, without DLSS 4, the GeForce RTX 5070 should be slower in most respects versus the GeForce RTX 4090. However, the GeForce RTX 5070 does have upgraded tensor cores and upgraded RT cores, along with a newer generation GPU architecture going for it. These will help with AI tasks such as DLSS, along with chomping at demanding ray-traced visuals in various games.
Frame generation was big boon to the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs over the previous generation, and Multi Frame Generation is another step up for the new GeForce RTX 50 series. Multi Frame Generation will give you three additional frames for every frame rendered, which explains why the lower-tier GeForce RTX 5070 soundly beats the GeForce RTX 4090 in the above demo.
Keep in mind that not every game
will support DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, so mileage may vary depending on the type of games you're playing. This technology is still impressive, however, since the drawbacks are minimized with additions such as NVIDIA ReFlex to minimize latency. With NVIDIA's AI machine learning, it has been able to render the image you see at a quality level typically hard to distinguish from native resolutions unless you're looking more closely.
I've been a big fan of DLSS, especially with frame generation. It turned many games, such as Hogwarts: Legacy
, into a much smoother playing experience that was noticeable when utilizing the technology. DLSS 4 is an even bigger upgrade, and NVIDIA has made it clear that AI is the way for us to see these improvements in the future over traditional hardware changes.