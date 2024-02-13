NVIDIA's Latest GPU Driver Spreads DLSS To More Games Just In Time For Skull And Bones





Ubisoft is on track to release Skull and Bones this Friday to PC and console, and in preparation for its debut on the former, NVIDIA is rolling out a new GeForce GPU driver that's optimized for the upcoming open-world action game. Part of that includes Day-1 ray tracing Deep Learning Super Sampling 2 (DLSS 2) support, provided you're rocking a GeForce RTX graphics card.





On the ray tracing side, NVIDIA says the game and its latest driver release, 551.52 WHQL, will enhance visuals with ray-traced global illumination. Meanwhile, DLSS 2 support should give gamers a nice boost in performance, though NVIDIA is not providing any specific framerate claims for Skull and Bones at the moment.





Outside of Skull and Bones, the 551.51 WHQL driver also brings DLSS 2 support to Smallland: Survive the Wilds and DLSS 3 to Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, the latter of which does come with some performance claims. Here's a look...











Source: NVIDIA











"If your frame rates are fast enough already, NVIDIA DLAA is included, too. This AI-based anti-aliasing mode utilizes the same technology developed for DLSS, but DLAA instead uses a native resolution image to maximize image quality, rather than boosting performance, for an even richer experience," NVIDIA explains.





There are some potentially important bug fixes included in the latest driver release as well. You may recall that we wrote about an out-of-band hotfix driver that NVIDIA released last week, mainly to address stuttering in some games and on the web. As is general practice, those same fixes are rolled into this official driver release. They include...