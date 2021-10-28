Watch How NASA Plans To Use Fricken Lasers To Beam Data From Space To Earth





The two locations were chosen by NASA because of their clear weather conditions, since clouds and turbulence can disrupt laser communications as it enters our atmosphere. The locations also compliment one another, in that when it is cloudy at the California site, it is typically clear at the one in Hawaii and vice-versa. The two stations run almost autonomously 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.









Before all this laser talk takes place for mission support, LCRD will spend around 2 years conducting tests and experiments. During testing OGS-1 and OGS-2 will serve as simulated users, sending data from one station to LCRD and then down to the next. All these tests will be in preparation for future implementation of laser communication systems and eventually support in-space missions.









Even though LCRD is a laser communication payload, it will still utilize a radio frequency (RF) connection to the ground. NASA will manage all this communication, both laser and RF, out of LCRD's mission operations center in White Sands.