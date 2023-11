AMD Threadripper Pro 7995WX 96-Core Obliterates Benchmark Records On Air Cooling

The IceGiant ProSiphon Elite cooler used on the 7995WX.

Earlier this year, the record for the three Cinebench benchmarks had been held by the Xeon w9 3495X based on Sapphire Rapids, and then by a system with two EPYC 9654 CPUs. However, all records set with the 3495X were done with liquid nitrogen, while the dual EPYC 9654 server had a total of 192 cores, or 96 cores per CPU, as well as custom water cooling. The new world record set by the 7995WX is so remarkable because it had neither exotic cooling nor a ton of cores. Though, the dual-EPYC system probably lost because Cinebench R23 likely can't fully utilize nearly 200 cores.This is likely just the first of at least a few world records that will be set by 96-core Threadripper chips. If air cooling can get the 7995WX to 4.8GHz, then there's little question that better cooling methods will be able to push the chip even further. The latest world records will probably be a topic of discussion on tomorrow's Two And A Half Geeks livestream, where we'll be joined by AMD's David McAfee , who oversees the company's consumer CPUs as General Manager of the Client Channel Business.