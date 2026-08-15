Walmart Slashes MSI Cyborg RTX 5060 Gaming Laptop To A Low $949

MSI Cyborg gaming laptop - Image: MSI



The back-to-school shopping season is upon us and if you are looking for a great laptop deal, now is a great time to shop. Retailers know what time it is, as evidenced by new and discounted models surfacing just in time for the new school season, and that includes models that have gaming chops like this MSI Cyborg system with RTX 50 series graphics.

MSI Cyborg Gaming Laptop Drops Below $1K At Walmart

MSI Cyborg gaming laptop - Image: MSI



MSI Cyborg gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 5060 mobile GPU on sale for $949 (save $350). Over at Walmart, you can score thismobile GPU on





What makes this price cut notable is where it sits relative to the rest of the market. Over at Best Buy, gaming laptops equipped with the same GPU currently start at $1,249 and scale up quickly from there. Walmart’s $949 deal undercuts that entry floor by $300, making it one of the most accessible ways yet to get into a 50-series gaming laptop without dropping down to the RTX 5050.





This is paired with an Intel Core 5 210H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.8GHz, 12MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake. It's an older CPU architecture at this point, but still potent. Paired with the RTX 5060, there is enough compute and graphics muscle to take advantage of the 15.6-inch thin bezel display's 144Hz refresh rate at 1920x1080 (depending on the game and settings, naturally).





Other core features include 16GB of DDR5 memory, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD), Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, and a backlit keyboard with four-zone RGB lighting.





Intel Gamer Days - Image: Intel





As an added bonus, this laptop qualifies for Intel's Gamer Days promotion for two free games: Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Brings OLED For $700 Off

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 - Image: ASUS



ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop that's on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy (save $700). If you're looking for something sleeker and with an OLED display, then check out thislaptop that's on sale for





It's several hundred dollars more for the same GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, so that's something you'll have to consider. However, the 14-inch display is a much more premium OLED panel with a higher 2880x1800 resolution.





Other specs include a Ryzen 9 270 Hawk Point processor (8C/16T, up to 5.2GHz, 16MB L3 cache) base on Zen 4, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD. So essentially you're paying more for a better display, faster processor, and twice the storage.