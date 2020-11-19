Walmart Is Offering Another Chance To Purchase A PS5 Or Xbox Series X This Afternoon





Finding an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 in stock these days is seemingly a fruitless endeavor. Even HotHardware staffers around here have struck out over and over again attempting to score just one of the consoles for ourselves, yet we keep persisting despite the unfavorable odds. With that being said, Walmart is offering up a chance today for you to not only grab an Xbox Series X, but also the PlayStation 5.

The retail giant will have both consoles on sale stating at 3pm ET. And for those that don't want to fork over $499, you'll be happy to know that the cheaper Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will also be available to purchase starting at 3pm.

We'll have to warn you, however, that your chances of getting a console are probably going to be slim to none, but there's no harm in trying. Walmart's website normally slows to a crawl about a minute before the "on sale" time, and adding a console to your cart is no guarantee that it won't be snatched away before you can get to the final order submission page.





And today's free-for-all will be even more frantic than last week's pre-announced in-stock alert. Last Thursday, Walmart spread its PlayStation availability around by offering the console at 12pm, 3pm, 6pm, and 9pm, which helped to relieve some pressure. Today, however, everyone will be rushing the gates at 3pm for their chance to score a next-generation console. But even if you don’t get one today, you can try again next Wednesday at 7pm ET.

PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT:

City of Toronto

- People are selling game systems online

- We have had numerous reports of robberies

- Some robberies are with weapons/violence

* Sellers advised to choose meeting areas carefully *

* Let someone know where you're meeting *#GO2174796

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 17, 2020

Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 mania has gotten so bad that the lucky few that have gotten their hands on the console and have attempted to resell them locally are getting robbed at gunpoint by potential "buyers". It's a wild time to be in the market for gaming hardware these days, so be vigilant and stay safe out there!