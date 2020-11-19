CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, November 19, 2020, 08:59 AM EDT

Walmart Is Offering Another Chance To Purchase A PS5 Or Xbox Series X This Afternoon

xbox series x s consoles
Finding an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 in stock these days is seemingly a fruitless endeavor. Even HotHardware staffers around here have struck out over and over again attempting to score just one of the consoles for ourselves, yet we keep persisting despite the unfavorable odds. With that being said, Walmart is offering up a chance today for you to not only grab an Xbox Series X, but also the PlayStation 5.

The retail giant will have both consoles on sale stating at 3pm ET. And for those that don't want to fork over $499, you'll be happy to know that the cheaper Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will also be available to purchase starting at 3pm.

We'll have to warn you, however, that your chances of getting a console are probably going to be slim to none, but there's no harm in trying. Walmart's website normally slows to a crawl about a minute before the "on sale" time, and adding a console to your cart is no guarantee that it won't be snatched away before you can get to the final order submission page.

sony ps5 top

And today's free-for-all will be even more frantic than last week's pre-announced in-stock alert. Last Thursday, Walmart spread its PlayStation availability around by offering the console at 12pm, 3pm, 6pm, and 9pm, which helped to relieve some pressure. Today, however, everyone will be rushing the gates at 3pm for their chance to score a next-generation console. But even if you don’t get one today, you can try again next Wednesday at 7pm ET.

Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 mania has gotten so bad that the lucky few that have gotten their hands on the console and have attempted to resell them locally are getting robbed at gunpoint by potential "buyers". It's a wild time to be in the market for gaming hardware these days, so be vigilant and stay safe out there!


Tags:  walmart, (nyse:wmt), ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms