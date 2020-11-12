CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, November 12, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT

Sony's PlayStation 5 Is Available Today And Here's Your Best Chance To Score One

ps5 hero
Today is the big day for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, as both consoles are now available to customers. Those that were lucky enough to get in early pre-orders should be receiving their consoles today (or within the next few days). For everyone else that missed out, today is your latest chance to secure a console.

A number of retailers will [supposedly] have stock today if you're quick enough to submit your order. It seems as though you might have your best chance at getting a console from Walmart, as the company will have four separate opportunities today for you to score a console: 12PM, 3PM, 6PM, and 9PM ET. Walmart is effectively spreading out the demand over the course of the day, which should give everyone the opportunity to hop on during a time that's convenient for them.

In addition to Walmart, the consoles should also be available throughout the day (if you’re lucky) from the usual suspects like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, Newegg, and B&H Photo.

sony ps5 top

Now you have to remember, you're not only going to be competing against other gamers looking to get their hands on the PlayStation 5, but also automated bots that will be buying up all of these consoles as quickly as possible. If today's launch goes anything like the initial preorder phase, people are going to be in for a lot of disappoint instead of an email confirmation for a brand-new PlayStation 5.


Tags:  Sony, (NYSE:SNE), ps5, playstation 5, playstation-5-digital-edition

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms