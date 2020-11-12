Sony's PlayStation 5 Is Available Today And Here's Your Best Chance To Score One
A number of retailers will [supposedly] have stock today if you're quick enough to submit your order. It seems as though you might have your best chance at getting a console from Walmart, as the company will have four separate opportunities today for you to score a console: 12PM, 3PM, 6PM, and 9PM ET. Walmart is effectively spreading out the demand over the course of the day, which should give everyone the opportunity to hop on during a time that's convenient for them.
Tomorrow is the day you’ve all been waiting for! 🎉 Order the #PS5 online only on 11/12 during these four times throughout the day:— Walmart (@Walmart) November 11, 2020
🕛 12 PM ET
🕒 3 PM ET
🕕 6 PM ET
🕘 9 PM ET
In addition to Walmart, the consoles should also be available throughout the day (if you’re lucky) from the usual suspects like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, Newegg, and B&H Photo.
- Sony PlayStation 5 @ Walmart
- Sony PlayStation 5 @ Amazon
- Sony PlayStation 5 @ Target
- Sony PlayStation 5 @ GameStop
- Sony PlayStation 5 @ Newegg
- Sony PlayStation 5 @ Best Buy
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition @ Walmart
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition @ Amazon
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition @ Target
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition @ GameStop
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition @ Newegg
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition @ Best Buy
Now you have to remember, you're not only going to be competing against other gamers looking to get their hands on the PlayStation 5, but also automated bots that will be buying up all of these consoles as quickly as possible. If today's launch goes anything like the initial preorder phase, people are going to be in for a lot of disappoint instead of an email confirmation for a brand-new PlayStation 5.