Sony's PlayStation 5 Is Available Today And Here's Your Best Chance To Score One





Today is the big day for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition , as both consoles are now available to customers. Those that were lucky enough to get in early pre-orders should be receiving their consoles today (or within the next few days). For everyone else that missed out, today is your latest chance to secure a console.

A number of retailers will [supposedly] have stock today if you're quick enough to submit your order. It seems as though you might have your best chance at getting a console from Walmart, as the company will have four separate opportunities today for you to score a console: 12PM, 3PM, 6PM, and 9PM ET. Walmart is effectively spreading out the demand over the course of the day, which should give everyone the opportunity to hop on during a time that's convenient for them.

Tomorrow is the day you’ve all been waiting for! 🎉 Order the #PS5 online only on 11/12 during these four times throughout the day:

🕛 12 PM ET

🕒 3 PM ET

🕕 6 PM ET

🕘 9 PM ET — Walmart (@Walmart) November 11, 2020

In addition to Walmart, the consoles should also be available throughout the day (if you’re lucky) from the usual suspects like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, Newegg, and B&H Photo.





Now you have to remember, you're not only going to be competing against other gamers looking to get their hands on the PlayStation 5, but also automated bots that will be buying up all of these consoles as quickly as possible. If today's launch goes anything like the initial preorder phase, people are going to be in for a lot of disappoint instead of an email confirmation for a brand-new PlayStation 5.