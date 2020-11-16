Walmart Black Friday Ad Preview: $169 AirPods Pro, $119 Apple Watch S3, Plus PS5 And Xbox Series X In-Stock





Walmart has already posted its Black Friday ad, although the discounts won't go live until next Wednesday (11/25) starting at 7pm ET. Not surprisingly, Walmart has quite a few deals on hand that should be enticing for enthusiasts, including deals on popular items like Apple's AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch Series 3 (which is still surprisingly sticking around after all these years).

The retailer will also have the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in stock (at MSRP, of course), so you'll want to keep an eye on those as well. With that being said, here are some of the hot deals that we've scoped out for you that you'll want to keep on your radar screen next week.

Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 is typically priced at $179, but Walmart will have the wearable priced at an incredibly low $119, which represents a $60 discount. At that price, it'd be hard to pass up if you want to get one as a gift for a family member or as a cheap fitness tracker just for yourself. The $119 price only applies to the versions with the smaller 38mm case, and the price is valid from November 25th through November 28th, or while supplies last.



Apple Watch Series 3 $119 @ Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro have been discounted a lot recently, with the most recent deals taking the wireless earbuds from $249 down to around $200. However, Walmart is going one step further by discounting the AirPods Pro to a new low of $169. The retailer will only have a limited number of units in stock at this price, so you'll have to act fast to get in on this unheard-of price.



Apple AirPods Pro $169 @ Walmart

Nintendo Switch With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

We first talked about this new bundle last week, and Walmart will be among the many retailers to have the console in stock. While Nintendo typically sells the Switch for $299 without any games attached, this particular bundle includes a free digital copy of the incredibly popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You'll also get three months of Nintendo Switch Online for free.



Nintendo Switch With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle $299 @ Walmart

Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X

Walmart will have both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series S in stock starting at 7pm ET next Wednesday. Of all the deals that we've posted in this article, these are the two that are guaranteed to sellout within minutes (most likely, seconds). Walmart previously made the PlayStation 5 available last Thursday at set times during the day (12pm, 3pm, 6pm, 9pm ET), which should have given people more opportunities to grab the consoles. However, it was still a crapshoot for those that were looking to grab a console.



Sony PlayStation 5 $499 @ Walmart



Microsoft Xbox Series X $499 @ Walmart

We don't know if Walmart will use the same staggered availability windows for both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, but you'll just have to be sitting in front of your computer at 7pm ET next week to see if you're one of the lucky few that can get an order in. You can click here for the full Walmart Black Friday ad.