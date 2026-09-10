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Walmart Deal Drops MSI's Cyborg RTX 5060 Laptop To A Low $1,049

by Paul LillyThursday, September 10, 2026, 10:35 AM EDT
MSI Cyborg 15 gaming laptop
MSI Cyborg 15 gaming laptop - Image: MSI
Times are tough, we get it. However, if you're looking to retired your aging gaming laptop with something new and don't want to stretch deep into four-figure territory, Walmart's deal on MSI's Cyborg 15 is worth taking a look at. Walmart shaved $250 off the price, making this one of the least expensive gaming laptops with a GeForce RTX 5060.

Save $250 On MSI's Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop

The discount brings the price of MSI's Cyborg 15 down to $1,049 (save $250). To put that into context, the cheapest new and in-stock laptop with the same GPU at Best Buy is $1,149.99 ($480 off) for an Acer Nitro V, and from there, you're looking at $1,249.99 and up.

MSI's Cyborg 15 features a 15.6-inch "thin bezel" IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. In addition to the GeForce RTX 5060, it also packs an Intel Core 5 210H processor, which is an 8-core/12-thread Raptor Lake chip with up to a 4.8GHz boost clock and 12MB of L3 cache.

The CPU and GPU are flanked by 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD). While a 512GB SSD means you'll probably want to upgrade storage down the road as your game library grows, it's enough to get started and get you by until the market as a whole settles down. The hope, of course, is that memory and storage won't stay expensive forever.

If you want to step things up a notch, Walmart's also selling an upgraded version of MSI's Cyborg 15 at a discount—$1,349 (save $250).

The beefier variant is built around the same display and also has 16GB of DDR5 memory, but it doubles the storage to 1TB, swaps out the CPU for a faster Core 7 240H (10C/16T, up to 5.2GHz, 24MB L3 cache), and trades up the GPU for a GeForce RTX 5070.

Those upgrades give you a bit more runway before feeling compelled to upgrade again, and this is also one of the cheapest gaming laptops around with a GeForce RTX 5070.

Gigabyte Aero 16
Gigabyte Aero 16 - Image: Gigabyte

That said, it's not the cheapest. Gigabyte's Aero 15 is on sale for $1,339.99 at Best Buy (save $160) and it features a 16-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution, Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU (8C/16T, up to 5GHz, 16MB L3), GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD.
Tags:  deals, MSI, Gaming, Laptops, walmart, geforce rtx 5060
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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