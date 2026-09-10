Walmart Deal Drops MSI's Cyborg RTX 5060 Laptop To A Low $1,049

MSI Cyborg 15 gaming laptop - Image: MSI

Times are tough, we get it. However, if you're looking to retired your aging gaming laptop with something new and don't want to stretch deep into four-figure territory, Walmart's deal on MSI's Cyborg 15 is worth taking a look at. Walmart shaved $250 off the price, making this one of the least expensive gaming laptops with a GeForce RTX 5060.

Save $250 On MSI's Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop

MSI's Cyborg 15 down to $1,049 (save $250). To put that into context, the cheapest new and in-stock laptop with the same GPU at Best Buy is The discount brings the price ofdown to. To put that into context, the cheapest new and in-stock laptop with the same GPU at Best Buy is $1,149.99 ($480 off) for an Acer Nitro V, and from there, you're looking at $1,249.99 and up





MSI's Cyborg 15 features a 15.6-inch "thin bezel" IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. In addition to the GeForce RTX 5060, it also packs an Intel Core 5 210H processor, which is an 8-core/12-thread Raptor Lake chip with up to a 4.8GHz boost clock and 12MB of L3 cache.





The CPU and GPU are flanked by 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD). While a 512GB SSD means you'll probably want to upgrade storage down the road as your game library grows, it's enough to get started and get you by until the market as a whole settles down. The hope, of course, is that memory and storage won't stay expensive forever.





upgraded version of MSI's Cyborg 15 at a discount—$1,349 (save $250). If you want to step things up a notch, Walmart's also selling anat a discount—





The beefier variant is built around the same display and also has 16GB of DDR5 memory, but it doubles the storage to 1TB, swaps out the CPU for a faster Core 7 240H (10C/16T, up to 5.2GHz, 24MB L3 cache), and trades up the GPU for a GeForce RTX 5070.





Those upgrades give you a bit more runway before feeling compelled to upgrade again, and this is also one of the cheapest gaming laptops around with a GeForce RTX 5070.





Gigabyte Aero 16 - Image: Gigabyte

