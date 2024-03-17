CATEGORIES
home News

Walmart Deals Apple MacBook Air At New Low Of Just $699 But Act Now

by Nathan OrdSunday, March 17, 2024, 01:15 PM EDT
walmart 699 macbook air and amazon deals
Gone are the days of having a family PC in the basement that you’d file taxes on, and the kids would play 3D Pinball. Nowadays, everyone should have a laptop that allows them to pay bills, handle assignments, communicate with friends and family, or play some games wherever they are. Thankfully, Walmart and Amazon have some deals on laptops to keep your productivity up, including an all-time low price on Apple's M1 MacBook Air.

You may have heard the other day that Walmart is now offering the Apple MacBook Air 13.3” powered by Apple’s own M1 Chip. While this is not the latest and greatest from Apple, it comes in at a stellar $699 price point, beating out deals we have seen prior on the laptop. The MacBook Air also features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so while you may not be doing anything too crazy with this, it is more than good enough for getting productivity tasks done. This could also be a good gift for parents or someone in your life who needs a device you won’t have to worry too much about.

xps walmart 699 macbook air and amazon deals
If you are not one for Apple products, though, Amazon has several other deals, like Dell XPS 13 9315 for $979.99 or 39% off the regular price. This is a 13.4” Windows x86 laptop powered by the Intel i7-1250U and paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also has an FHD+ 1920x1200 display, 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and is generally a solid all-around device that could fill a similar niche to the MacBook Air, albeit at a slightly higher price. Effectively, this is as close to having a Mac with Windows as you can get save for the Microsoft Surface lineup.
surface go walmart 699 macbook air and amazon deals

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 at $673 or 16% off the regular price could also fill this niche with a spec and price that aligns more with the MacBook Air. This 12.4” touchscreen thin and light laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-1235U and paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It has a bit more IO than the XPS laptop but is also smaller and more portable than any of the other devices. You could probably fit this in an accommodating cargo shorts pocket if the weather and your belt could afford it.

No matter what deal you end up going with, there is certainly a laptop out there for you, just as there are plenty of fish in the sea. As such, if you manage to find a deal and laptop that suits you, let us know about it in the comments below.
Tags:  deals, Amazon, Laptops, walmart
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment