Walmart Deals Apple MacBook Air At New Low Of Just $699 But Act Now
Gone are the days of having a family PC in the basement that you’d file taxes on, and the kids would play 3D Pinball. Nowadays, everyone should have a laptop that allows them to pay bills, handle assignments, communicate with friends and family, or play some games wherever they are. Thankfully, Walmart and Amazon have some deals on laptops to keep your productivity up, including an all-time low price on Apple's M1 MacBook Air.
You may have heard the other day that Walmart is now offering the Apple MacBook Air 13.3” powered by Apple’s own M1 Chip. While this is not the latest and greatest from Apple, it comes in at a stellar $699 price point, beating out deals we have seen prior on the laptop. The MacBook Air also features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so while you may not be doing anything too crazy with this, it is more than good enough for getting productivity tasks done. This could also be a good gift for parents or someone in your life who needs a device you won’t have to worry too much about.
Dell XPS 13 9315 for $979.99 or 39% off the regular price. This is a 13.4” Windows x86 laptop powered by the Intel i7-1250U and paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also has an FHD+ 1920x1200 display, 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and is generally a solid all-around device that could fill a similar niche to the MacBook Air, albeit at a slightly higher price. Effectively, this is as close to having a Mac with Windows as you can get save for the Microsoft Surface lineup.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 at $673 or 16% off the regular price could also fill this niche with a spec and price that aligns more with the MacBook Air. This 12.4” touchscreen thin and light laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-1235U and paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It has a bit more IO than the XPS laptop but is also smaller and more portable than any of the other devices. You could probably fit this in an accommodating cargo shorts pocket if the weather and your belt could afford it.
No matter what deal you end up going with, there is certainly a laptop out there for you, just as there are plenty of fish in the sea. As such, if you manage to find a deal and laptop that suits you, let us know about it in the comments below.