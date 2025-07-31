Waiting For Apple's iPhone 17? Brace Yourself For A Price Hike





One of the rumored upgrades headed to Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro Max that could make the flagship phone worth waiting for is a bigger battery with a nearly 7% boost in capacity compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. If true, it would be the second-biggest capacity jump since the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, it's now expected to come with a price hike compared to the current-generation iPhone 16 Pro Max. Same goes for every other iPhone 17 model.





That's the word that was just put out by Edison Lee, an analyst at Jefferies, one of the world's biggest full-service investment banking and capital market firms. As reported by Business Insider, Lee stated in a note to investors that he anticipates every iPhone 17 model being priced $50 higher than their respective iPhone 16 predecessors.





If that ends up being the case, the starting price for the iPhone 17 family will break down as follows...