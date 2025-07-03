This Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Spec Leak Could Make You Regret Not Waiting

For the first time ever, a flagship iPhone (the iPhone 17 Pro Max, specifically) could rock a battery capacity that hits or even exceeds 5,000 mAh, if the latest chatter from a reliable leaker on Weibo turns out to be accurate. And if that is the case, you might find yourself regretting having recently upgraded to the iPhone 16 Pro
Max rather than waiting a little bit longer for Apple's next top-shelf handset.
Of course, there is more to consider than battery capacity alone when it comes to buying a smartphone. And in the realm of technology, there is almost always something newer, shinier, faster, or otherwise better around the corner. So, if you did recently upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro Max as I did myself, don't kick yourself too hard.
In my case, I was sitting not-so-pretty with an iPhone XS Max
that had begun showing its age. While still serviceable when I upgraded to the iPhone 16 Pro last December, it was no longer a top-tier handset. I'm glad I made the leap, though I do wonder if I could or should have waited for one more generation.
As it relates to battery capacities, here is the breakdown of Apple's flagship handsets dating back ot the iPhone 11 Pro Max...
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: 3,969 mAh
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: 3,687 mAh (-.7.11%)
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352 mAh (+18.04%)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh (-0.67%))
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,422 mAh (+2.29%)
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676 mAh (+5.74%)
- **iPhone 17 Pro Max: 5,000 mAh** (+6.93%)
The 5,000 mAh claim comes from Instant Digital on Weibo
, though it's not clear where they're getting their information from. That said, we've been hearing chatter about battery developments related to the iPhone 17 lineup since at least 2023
. Back then, there was a report that Apple had been working for several years to develop a "completely new battery with significantly improved performance."
Whether that's at play here or not is anyone's guess. But bumping up to 5,000 mAh is interesting. It represents a nearly 7% increase in capacity over the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Naturally, actual battery life depends on a variety of factors, including the display specs and efficiency of the underlying silicon. To offer some perspective, though, the iPhone 11 Pro Max was rated for up to 20 hours of video playback, while the latest-generation iPhone 16 Pro Max's battery life is rated for up to 33 hours. That's a 65% increase in battery life, compared to a 17.81% increase in battery capacity.