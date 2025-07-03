This Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Spec Leak Could Make You Regret Not Waiting





For the first time ever, a flagship iPhone (the iPhone 17 Pro Max, specifically) could rock a battery capacity that hits or even exceeds 5,000 mAh, if the latest chatter from a reliable leaker on Weibo turns out to be accurate. And if that is the case, you might find yourself regretting having recently upgraded to the iPhone 16 Pro Max rather than waiting a little bit longer for Apple's next top-shelf handset.





Of course, there is more to consider than battery capacity alone when it comes to buying a smartphone. And in the realm of technology, there is almost always something newer, shinier, faster, or otherwise better around the corner. So, if you did recently upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro Max as I did myself, don't kick yourself too hard.





In my case, I was sitting not-so-pretty with an iPhone XS Max that had begun showing its age. While still serviceable when I upgraded to the iPhone 16 Pro last December, it was no longer a top-tier handset. I'm glad I made the leap, though I do wonder if I could or should have waited for one more generation.





As it relates to battery capacities, here is the breakdown of Apple's flagship handsets dating back ot the iPhone 11 Pro Max...