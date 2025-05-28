Future iPhones Tipped For A 200MP Camera Upgrade To Challenge Samsung
An intriguing rumor by a reliable leaker (via Weibo) states that Apple is actively testing a 200 MP camera sensor for its primary camera, a move that could be a big game changer in mobile photography for iPhone users. While it remains unclear whether Apple is collaborating with Samsung or Sony for the sensors in this endeavor, the implications for image quality and detail are significant. A 200 MP camera, combined with Apple's computation imaging prowess, would empower iPhones to capture photos and videos at a new level of detail and fidelity.
However, eager consumers should temper their expectations regarding any 2025-2026 rollout. The consensus among analysts and leakers is that the arrival of the new sensor in an iPhone is likely at least a generation or two away. Recent years have seen Apple progressively upgrading its Pro iPhone models, with the current trend leaning towards a trio of 48 MP sensors. This suggests a strategic, phased approach to camera enhancements, with the 200 MP sensor representing a more distant upgrade. However, while rare, Apple has been known to surprise.