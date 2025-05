Future iPhones Tipped For A 200MP Camera Upgrade To Challenge Samsung

An intriguing rumor by a reliable leaker (via Weibo) states that Apple is actively testing a 200 MP camera sensor for its primary camera, a move that could be a big game changer in mobile photography for iPhone users. While it remains unclear whether Apple is collaborating with Samsung or Sony for the sensors in this endeavor, the implications for image quality and detail are significant. A 200 MP camera, combined with Apple's computation imaging prowess, would empower iPhones to capture photos and videos at a new level of detail and fidelity.

Exciting whispers from the tech sphere indicate that Apple might be gearing up to introduce a giant leap in iPhone camera technology, potentially integrating a 200 megapixel sensor in future high-end models. Could this development, if true, mean that perhaps the next iPhone 17 Ultra may rise to challenge other Android imaging powerhouses like Samsung and Xiaomi ? Until the flagship phone is formally released in September, fans can only cross their fingers.An intriguing rumor by a reliable leaker (via Weibo) states that Apple is actively testing a 200 MP camera sensor for its primary camera, a move that could be a big game changer in mobile photography for iPhone users. While it remains unclear whether Apple is collaborating with Samsung or Sony for the sensors in this endeavor, the implications for image quality and detail are significant. A 200 MP camera, combined with Apple's computation imaging prowess, would empower iPhones to capture photos and videos at a new level of detail and fidelity.





Apple iPhone 17 render (Credit: MacRumors)

However, eager consumers should temper their expectations regarding any 2025-2026 rollout. The consensus among analysts and leakers is that the arrival of the new sensor in an iPhone is likely at least a generation or two away. Recent years have seen Apple progressively upgrading its Pro iPhone models, with the current trend leaning towards a trio of 48 MP sensors. This suggests a strategic, phased approach to camera enhancements, with the 200 MP sensor representing a more distant upgrade. However, while rare, Apple has been known to surprise.

For now, current ongoing rumors believe that the iPhone 17 series will soldier lower-resolution cameras. The standard iPhone 17, for instance, is expected to rock a 48 MP primary shooter, 12 MP ultra-wide, and a larger 24 MP selfie (upgrade from 12 MP in the iPhone 16). On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro should rock a 48 MP Sony IMX903 main cam, 48 MP ultra-wide, another 48 MP 5x telephoto zoom, and a 24 MP selfie.