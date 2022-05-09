VR Mouth Haptics Demo With Spiders Will Give You The Heebie Jeebies









Several sensory demos have been built, which include raindrops, mud splatter, pushing through cobwebs (imagine feeling a spider crawling along or even inside your mouth), and crawling bugs. That's right, one of the demos for this innovative tech is the sensation of spiders on a user's mouth.











"In this haunted forest scenario, users must walk through spider webs to get to a small clearing. Upon touching a spider web, and X-swipe is animated simulating the spiderweb being drawn off the face," the video's narrator explains. "In the clearing, a spider jumps onto the user's mouth, which generates random impulses that simulate an insect scurrying around the face."









If NASA's eerie recording of a black hole didn't give you nightmares, this might. Later on in the demo, the user is tasked with shooting a flare gun at a spider, "exploding it into goo that splashes the user."