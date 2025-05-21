Volvo Puts Gemini In The Passenger Seat As Google Accelerates Android Auto

Volvo Cars and Google have announced a partnership that seeks to change in-car digital experiences for the better. New Volvo models equipped with Android Auto will soon be the first cars to have Gemini AI. The vision is to have a cabin where drivers can focus on driving while having Gemini perform tasks—such as sending messages, controlling in-car systems, translating languages, and requesting mapping assistance—through natural, supposedly less distracting, conversations.
In an announcement at Google I/O 2025, Volvo had the new EX90 seven-seater electric SUV on hand to demonstrate something not yet seen in a car: the ability to use Gemini AI to execute commands or request information. When this feature is eventually launched, the natural-sounding voice and mannerisms of Gemini is believed to help reduce the cognitive load on the driver. Rather than the herky-jerky way of conversing with Google Assistant in the past, users can literally chat with Gemini as if it were a passenger in the car.
Alwin Bakkenes, head of global software engineering at Volvo Cars declared, "we strive to deliver human-centric technology, and a stunning customer experience is an essential part of this." Aside from Gemini, the expanded partnership with Google will guarantee the latest and greatest features designed around the brand. Bakkenes adds, "we are able to bring the very latest features and capabilities from the leading consumer ecosystem into our products first, collaborating on cutting-edge solutions that shape the future of connected cars."
Patrick Brady, Vice President of Android for Cars at Google, mirrors thesentiment, remarking, "For years, Google and Volvo Cars have
collaborated closely to bring cutting-edge technology to connected cars.
We're excited to deepen this partnership, accelerating the pace of
innovation that will not only improve the driving experience for Volvo
customers but also set new benchmarks for the automotive industry."
Google Gemini is set to replace the current Google Assistant in Volvo vehicles later this year, offering drivers a more intuitive and natural way to interact with their vehicles. Volvo has not, however, disclosed if its new cars will participate in Apple CarPlay Ultra upgrade. Currently, Aston Martin (with Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis) are slated to upgrade to the new system whereby CarPlay will bring deeply integrated and enhanced in-car experience for iPhone users.