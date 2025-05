Apple CarPlay Ultra Rolls A Dash Of Luxury And Custom Designs To Vehicles

Apple's next-generation CarPlay, known as CarPlay Ultra, is officially rolling out with the promise of a deeply integrated and enhanced in-car experience for iPhone users, such as real-time content and gauges, and car brand-specific skins. The system, which seems intent on making car screens more iPhone-y, could prove to be the deciding factor for car manufacturers like GM to ditch CarPlay (and Android Auto) due to OS intrusiveness and user data-collecting concerns. New Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada will be the first to get CarPlay Ultra. Other supported Astons will be updated in the following weeks, with Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis coming later as well.

















As it is, Apple's CarPlay Ultra promises a unified and consistent infotainment experience by providing information across all of the driver's screens, including real-time content and gauges in the instrument cluster. This includes dynamic options for the speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, and temperature gauge, all while maintaining the automaker's unique look and feel. Drivers can customize their experience by choosing to display information from their iPhone, such as maps and media, alongside vehicle data like advanced driver assistance systems and tire pressure, directly in the instrument cluster.Beyond the information display, CarPlay Ultra allows drivers to manage both standard and advanced vehicle functions directly from the CarPlay interface. This includes controls for the car's radio and climate, as well as vehicle-specific features like audio system configurations and performance settings. This could potentially improve driver distraction (as oxymoronic as that sounds), because current setups need more screen taps requiring drivers to navigate away from CarPlay to make the same changes. The system also introduces iPhone-powered widgets that fit perfectly within the car's screen or gauge cluster, providing information at a glance.