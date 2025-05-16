Apple CarPlay Ultra Rolls A Dash Of Luxury And Custom Designs To Vehicles
Beyond the information display, CarPlay Ultra allows drivers to manage both standard and advanced vehicle functions directly from the CarPlay interface. This includes controls for the car's radio and climate, as well as vehicle-specific features like audio system configurations and performance settings. This could potentially improve driver distraction (as oxymoronic as that sounds), because current setups need more screen taps requiring drivers to navigate away from CarPlay to make the same changes. The system also introduces iPhone-powered widgets that fit perfectly within the car's screen or gauge cluster, providing information at a glance.
A key aspect of CarPlay Ultra is its design flexibility. Automakers can express their distinct design or look through custom themes developed in collaboration with Apple. This ensures that the CarPlay experience feels tailor-made for each vehicle. Drivers can further personalize their experience by customizing the colors and wallpapers of these themes.
CarPlay Ultra is now available for new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada. Existing models with the brand's new-generation infotainment system will receive the update in the coming weeks via a software update available at local dealers. Apple plans to expand availability to include vehicles globally within the next 12 months, with brands like Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis already committed.
CarPlay Ultra requires iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later.