Vivo X Fold 2 Specs Leak Sets The Bar For Samsung's Next Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung sells the most foldable phones by far, but it has done little to advance its hardware in the most recent generations. A new leak of the upcoming Vivo X Fold 2 suggests the phone will surpass Samsung's current foldable hardware, giving the Korean company something to aim for when it releases the Galaxy Z Fold 5 later this year.
The Vivo X Fold 2 is not destined for the US, but the Chinese-language marketing materials reveal what those in other regions will get, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. That means the Vivo X Fold 2 will most likely be the first foldable with Qualcomm's latest chipset. That processor will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.
Foldables tend to struggle with battery life, but Vivio will offer a 4.800 mAh capacity in the Vivo X Fold 2—Samsung's Fold 4 has just 4,400 mAh. The Vivo X Fold 2 will also be quick to recharge with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. That effectively blows away Samsung's 45W wired and 15W wireless options.
Vivo's leaked materials point to an 8.03-inch foldable OLED at 2160 x 1916 resolution, which is in the same ballpark as Samsung's current foldable. However, Vivo claims 1,800 nit peak brightness, which is much better than the 1,200 nits offered on the Z Fold 4. That should make the Vivo phone easier to read in direct sunlight. The external flat display reportedly spans 6.53 inches and has an impressive 2520 x 1080 resolution. Both screens have 120 Hz refresh rates.
In addition to the X Fold 2 (seen next to the X Fold 2 above), Vivo will release a clamshell-style foldable with the X Flip. This device will have an older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
North American phone buyers will have to look on with envy when the Vivo X Fold 2 launches in the coming weeks. Samsung's next foldables are expected this coming fall, and they could surpass Vivo in at least a few ways. For example, the Fold 5 could have the enhanced Samsung-only Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Samsung is expected to revamp its hinge design to hide the foldable crease.