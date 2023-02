How Security Evading Virtualized Malware Abuses Google Ads And Infects PCs

Last year saw a rise in threat actors abusing Microsoft Office macros to infect their victims’ systems with malware, prompting Microsoft to block macros embedded in documents downloaded from the internet. In response, threat actors have had to pivot to alternative malware distribution and infection methods, including malvertising . Malvertising involves placing ads that either directly distribute malware or trick users into downloading it. New research by the cybersecurity firm SentinelLabs shows that, lately, malware distributed in this manner employs virtualization to hide its malicious nature from anti-virus scanners.Researchers at SentinelLabs have recently observed a family of malware loaders that make use of KoiVM .NET virtualization, which obfuscates code by replacing it with virtualized code that is understood only by the virtualization framework. When the malware loaders are launched, a virtual machine engine translates the obfuscated code into the original code. Thus, the malicious code is obscured until it is already running, at which point it’s too late for anti-virus software to preemptively detect the presence of malware and warn the user.