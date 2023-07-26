These Vintage Apple Sneakers Cost $50K But Ship For Free, What A Deal!





Look, if you've never spent five figures on a pair of shoes, can you really call yourself a sneaker head ? Indeed you sure can but if you want to play it safe—and blow a whole lot of money—then walk (nay, run!) to Sothebys and grab yourself a rare set of vintage 'Omega Sports Apple Computer Sneakers' for a cool $50,000. Plus tax of course, but you get "complimentary shipping," so there's that.





You won't find these shoes next to any Nike or Reebok kicks at your local Footlocker. The reason they're so expensive is because (A) collectors have shown a willingness to spend big money on retro gear, especially Apple products, and (B) these rank as some of the rarest sneakers on the planet.





"Custom-made for Apple employees, these ultra-rare sneakers were a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference in the mid-’90s," the listing states. "More than 22,000 Apple consumers purchased clothing and accessories from the brand in 1985, a testament to the public’s dedication across categories. For the products outside of Apple’s zone of expertise, they would partner with leading brands such as Lamy, Honda and Braun to apply their iconic Apple branding to various white label products."













Apple's retro logo appears appears on the lateral quarter and tongue of each sneaker. The rest is white, or mostly white—the listing states the condition is consistent with age, including some yellowing around the midsoles and glue, and light marks on the toe section. Even so, they do appear to be in great condition (they're listed as being "new in box"), judging by the photos. They also come with a set of red laces in the box, if you want to add more color to your $50,000 purchase.







