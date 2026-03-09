Vape-Powered EV Gets 18-Mile Range And Charges Over USB-C





A Reva G-Wiz, the infamously cramped and polarizing (meaning: crappiest) micro-electric car from the early 2000s, has been granted an improbable second life through a power source found in 7-Elevens everywhere: vape batteries—500 of them. UK-based engineer and YouTuber Chris Doel was able to eke out a top speed of almost 40 mph with an 18-mile range from this DIY project.





To manage the 500 individual cells, Doel built a custom battery management system (BMS) to ensure even charging and prevent any volatility associated with mismatched lithium cells. One of the coolest added touches is a USB-C charging port, which means this might be the world's first EV chargeable via USB-C.









Nonetheless, safety remained a strong focus of the build. Each cell had to be individually tested for internal resistance and voltage sag before being integrated into the array. Doel also installed thermal monitoring to keep an eye on the 500 cells during discharge. While the G-Wiz was never known for its robust safety ratings or luxury, this version operates as a silent, zero-emission commuter powered entirely by what others threw away, which is honestly pretty darn cool.





Ultimately, Doel, who's also a software and electronics engineer at Jaguar-Land Rover, proved a point (beside the fact that the Reva is still possibly one of the worst cars ever made) that a massive volume of disposable vapes are often treated as inert trash, yet there are ways to repurpose them, such as making a 900-pound vehicle commutable.





Photo credits: Chris Doel via YouTube