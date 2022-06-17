Valve VR Patent Hints At Key Design Details For Its Wireless Deckard Headset

Top image courtesy of Valve

This information may point to a standalone wireless VR headset from Valve, but a wireless VR headset doesn’t necessarily have to operate independent of a desktop PC. An extended reality (XR) hardware analyst by the name of Brad Lynch found a preliminary setting for SteamVR that would create a Wi-Fi hotspot, presumably so a VR headset could connect to a gaming PC in a wireless manner. The PC would drive the HMD in such a configuration for better performance than a mobile chip could manage. A wireless VR headset with an integrated APU could potentially have the option of operating independently or connecting to a PC via Wi-Fi for improved performance and graphical fidelity.This same analyst previously found evidence in SteamVR software that Valve’s next generation VR headset is currently codenamed “Deckard.” Deckard is the last name of the protagonist in the sci-fi novel, later adapted into a movie, Blade Runner. The name also includes “Deck,” potentially indicating that the headset will indeed be powered by the Steam Deck’s custom APU.