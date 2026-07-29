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Valve Updates Steam Machine Queue, Adds CAD Files And FSR 4.1 Support

by Paul LillyWednesday, July 29, 2026, 09:39 AM EDT
Valve Steam Machine on a gray background.
Following the launch of its new Steam Machine console, Valve has issued a status update addressing production timelines, regional order queues, and software improvements. The company confirmed that hardware units are shipping out daily, with current projections indicating that everyone sitting in the reservation queue should receive an option to purchase before the end of 2026. So again, don't feed the eBay scalpers, folks.

Valve's update addresses reports from users concerned that waitlisted buyers were skipping ahead of existing reservation holders. That is not the case, or at least not the intention, according to Valve, which says reservations and waitlists are tracked independently by specific hardware model and region.

Steam Machine reservation email.

"With each reservation queue and corresponding waitlist being per-product, per-region, they can move at different speeds based on demand. This means for some products in some regions, we've reached the end of the reservation queue and have started inviting folks from the waitlist," Valve explains.

"We unintentionally skipped a step with this group by automatically sending the option-to-order email; moving forward, anyone who comes off the waitlist will first receive a message from us confirming you've been added to the reservation queue and can expect an option-to-purchase email sometime after that," Valve adds.

In no uncertain terms, Valve says there is no leapfrogging taking place over anyone currently holding a Steam Machine reservation. Even better, Valve promises that everyone who holding a reservation will receive an email to make a purchase before 2027.

Beyond the reservation queue status update, Valve also announced that AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 4.1 is now available through Proton Experimental in supported games, following up on a recent Proton test build update. Additionally, Valve released official 3D CAD files on GitHub for the Steam Machine's chassis geometry. The downloadable files allow modders and accessory makers to 3D-print custom shells, stands, and other add-ons.
Tags:  Gaming, Valve, Steam Machine, fsr 4.1
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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