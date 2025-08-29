Steam Deck 2 Release Rumor Will Frustrate Gamers Waiting For Valve's Next Handheld





At this point, it may seem like a foregone conclusion that Valve will eventually get around to releasing a second-generation Steam Deck handheld, especially since it previously discussed what features might find their way into a followup act. But if you were hoping that a Steam Deck 2 launch might now be imminent, you'll not want to read any further into this article.





You're still reading, aren't you? Hey, you were warned! Let's go ahead and rip the Band-Aid off, shall we? If a fresh rumor is correct, a Steam Deck 2 will not arrive for another two years, which feels like an eternity given the rapid pace of technology.





Here's the thing—Valve deserves a TON of credit for proving that a market existed for handhelds in the PC gaming space. Yes, by the time the the first batch of Steam Decks arrived in 2022, Nintendo's Switch console had been on the market for several years, with unit sales topping 100 million. However, Nintendo often marches to the beat of its own drum, a luxury it's afforded by its rich IP and ability to do more with less—consoles like the Wii and Switch pale in power compared to more potent systems by Sony and Microsoft, but it's of little consequence with hits like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a rash of spectacular Mario titles.





It's also worth noting that Valve doesn't always hit on its hardware plans. Remember the Steam Machine initiative? It never really took off and even though there are rumblings of a second act , Valve's initial attempt to compete in the living room didn't pan out.





The Steam Deck did work out, though, to the point where there's now a vibrant market of competing PC gaming handhelds. It's become so popular that ASUS and Microsoft, a pair of giants in the PC gaming space, recently joined forces on co-branded ROG Xbox Ally handhelds . Big brands like Lenovo and MSI are also invested in the form factor, with the Legion Go and Claw lineups, respectively.













A lot of those consoles are more powerful than the Steam Deck. Even so, Valve has indicated in the past that it's not in a hurry to release a Steam Deck 2, and that if a followup model does come out, it needs to be significantly faster while not compromising on power efficiency and battery life. And at this point, Valve may not feel like it's the right time.





Circling back to the rumored timing, KeplerL2 posted on NeoGAF that a Steam Deck 2 won't come out until 2028. This was in response to another posting saying they're interested in the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, but are hesitant to make the leap if it will be "outdone by MSI or Valve in a couple of months when Valve is clearly willing to subsidize the cost."





KeplerL2's succinct response was, "Steam Deck is 2028." That's it; no other details, such as when in 2028, what features a second-generation Steam Deck might possess, or where that information is coming from. You'll have to draw your conclusion, but we can say that it wouldn't surprise us if Valve waited another two years to release a Steam Deck 2, regardless of how frustrating that might be for gamers.