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Valve Releases Steam Controller 3D CAD Files and Promises Restock Update Soon

by Paul LillyWednesday, May 06, 2026, 09:59 AM EDT
Steam Controller 3D CAD sketch.
Valve quickly sold out of its initial wave of $99 Steam Controllers, which is great news for scalper and bad news for gamers, but the company says it will provide a status update on a restock soon. In the meantime, Valve also released 3D CAD files for both the Steam Controller and Puck so that modders can get to work making custom accessories and mods.

The newest iteration of the Steam Controller, which Valve announced alongside a modern remake of its Steam Machine and a new Steam Frame headset last November, has proven to be one of the most anticipated hardware launches so far this year. The retooled gamepad sold out in minutes, followed by an inevitable flood of overpriced listings on eBay. Most of the ones that have sold on the auction site had markups of 100% to 200%.
In a post on X, Valve said it was caught off guard by the flurry of sales "and we hate that not everyone who wanted one was able to get it." Valve also said it is working on replenishing its inventory. It's not yet clear when a restock will happen (or when the Steam Machine will arrive), but Valve says it share details soon on when what its expected timeline.

If you visit the Steam Controller store page, it currently shows as being "out of stock" with no way of preordering a unit for the next wave. It will be interesting to see when the next anticipated restock is scheduled, and also if it ends up selling out just as quickly the next time around.

The good news is, Valve is already talking about a restock, which reinforces our advice to steer clear of scalper pricing.

Separately, Valve shared "exciting news" for people who want to "hack, mod, or design accessories for the Steam Controller and Puck."

Steam Controller CAD sketch.

"Today we're making the CAD files for the external shell (surface topology) of Steam Controller and Puck available for download under a Creative Commons license. This includes an STP model of each, an STL model of each, and an engineering drawing with critical features/keep outs for each," Valve announced.

This doesn't mean you can design your own Steam Controller as the files have nothing to do with the internal parts. However, the CAD files for the external shell, which are available on GitHub, do make it infinitely easier to customize the controller with accessories and things like specialized grips.
Tags:  Gaming, Valve, Steam Controller
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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