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Valve Drops 3D Print Files To Build Custom E Ink Steam Machine Faceplates

by Chris HarperFriday, July 03, 2026, 01:14 PM EDT
hero eink steam machine
Shortly after the Steam Machine was revealed, word of an E-Ink front panel was confirmed by Valve as an internal project not intended for consumer release. Even so, Valve followed up with 3D printable front panels files, with designs similar to the two extra swappable panels with the 2TB model, and also offered information and instructions for users that wanted to build their own E-Ink panel.

In addition, JSAUX has announced plans to sell a complete E-Ink front panel for the Steam Machine (pictured above). We don't have release date beyond promises that it will arrive this year, however, so those who don't want to DIY the project will have to wait until it hits Amazon (like other JSAUX products).

jsaux eink steam machine

Pricing on the JSAUX E-Ink panel is also unknown at this time, but the total cost of the DIY components is about ~$87 USD. That would likely put a prebuilt version's price around $100-$145 USD, though we are speculating without knowing what kind of margins JSAUX will target on its version.

In order to tackle the DIY Steam Machine E-Ink panel project, you will need the necessary components, a 3D printer, and the patience required to follow Valve's official par tlist and instructions. Valve states that there will eventually be an app on Steam for applying an AppImage to the ESP32 Feather used by the display, but for now you'll need to follow the manual building and flashing instructions.

Others may just want to wait for JSAUX or another company to release prebuilt Steam Machine E-Ink panels, which should happen this year unless they are met with unexpected delays.

Image Credit: GamersNexus (internal e-ink panel photo)
Tags:  Valve, e ink, 3D printing, Steam Machine
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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