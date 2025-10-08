CATEGORIES
10 Best Accessory Deals For Switch 2, Steam Deck & Other Gaming Handhelds

by Chris HarperWednesday, October 08, 2025, 03:44 PM EDT
Today, I've perused Amazon to find the best deals on for the hot handheld gaming market in terms of accessories. This is a follow-up to yesterday's 10 Awesome Amazon Prime Tech Deals, which includes high-quality third-party controllers and great entry-level Bluetooth sound solutions. Those picks combined with these should provide all you need to enhance your handheld gaming setup with budget-conscious picks that maximize the bang for your buck in the category, especially the many options that are currently on sale under Amazon's site-wide Prime Big Deals.

Recommended Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories Amazon Deals

JSAUX Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case
  • Current Pricing: $18.40
  • Why We Recommend It: One of the best feature-complete Nintendo Switch 2 carrying cases at a superb Prime Big Deal sales price. The 20 dedicated slots for Switch 2 cartridges is a particular highlight.
Lexar SD Express 512 GB SD Card / 1 TB SD Card
  • Current Pricing: $99.98 ($186.88)
  • Why We Recommend It: The best sale yet for some of the fastest SD Express cards on the market, operating at 900 MB/s and allowing Switch 2's expandable storage to shine its brightest.

Recommended PC Handheld Accessory Amazon Deals

SanDisk 1TB SDXC SD Card
  • Current Pricing: $76.47
  • Why We Recommend It: A superb SDCX card operating at the standard's upper limit of 190 MB/s, ideal for Switch 1 and the whole range of current PC handhelds, which have yet to add SD Express support.
JSAUX USB 3.0 Docking Station
  • Current Pricing: $28.49
  • Why We Recommend It: Simply the best value for a Steam Deck Docking Station, as well as other PC handhelds that operate with USB 3.0 bandwidth over Type-C. Also supports 100W power, which accounts for more higher power requirements on handhelds like Legion Go.
Ivanky USB4 Docking Station
  • Current Pricing: $59.99
  • Why We Recommend It: The best docking station for handhelds with faster USB docking options than Steam Deck's USB 3.0 capped speed, also offering full USB-PD compliant 100W charging and even SD card support. Plus, RGB, if you're into that.
JSAUX Handheld Carrying Case
  • Current Pricing: $20.79
  • Why We Recommend It: A great PC handheld carrying case compatible with all major handhelds, with plenty of protective padding and extra storage space to boot. Plenty of room for extra game cartridges and SD cards, as well.

Recommended External GPU Amazon Deals

 ASUS XG Station eGPU Dock
  • Current Pricing: $369.99
  • Why We Recommend It: For last-gen ASUS ROG Ally handhelds except the X, this is the cheapest solution for hooking up an eGPU through the proprietary XG port. Sadly, newer ROG Ally handhelds don't support the XG OR faster OCuLink interface, offering only USB 3.2 or 4 support.
Minisforum OCuLink eGPU Dock
  • Current Pricing: $99.90
  • Why We Recommend It: By far the best pricing for an OCuLink-compatible eGPU docking station, and on a healthy discount at time of writing to boot.
Godliy USB4/Thunderbolt 4 eGPU Dock
  • Current Pricing: $179.99
  • Why We Recommend It: The most well-built and well-priced Thunderbolt 4 eGPU Docking Station currently available, allowing you to easily hook your PSU and GPU into your supported PC handheld or laptop.
OneXGPU 2 External GPU
  • Current Pricing: $999.99
  • Why We Recommend It: The best all-in-one Thunderbolt 4/OCuLink eGPU solution currently available on the market, leveraging an RX 7800M GPU that outperforms the laptop NVIDIA RTX 4070 in a hyper-compact form factor. Plus, it slaps in a few extra USB ports and also supports M.2-2280 SSDs, allowing for a further improvement to storage expansion without needing to lug around a separate external SSD.
