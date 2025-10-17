US Mint To Issue $1 Coins Honoring Steve Jobs & Cray-1 Supercomputer In 2026





Each annual release of the American Innovation series attempts to serve some parts of the 50 states and territories. This time, representing California will be Steve Jobs. The coin features a young Jobs sitting cross-legged in his signature turtleneck, set against the backdrop of Northern California's rolling hills and oak trees. According to the Mint, this design captures Jobs in a moment of reflection, symbolizing how the region's landscape inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something simple and intuitive. The coin will be inscribed with one of the innovator's popular quotes, "MAKE SOMETHING WONDERFUL."







