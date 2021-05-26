Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Now Available With Incredible Graphics And New Features





For both gamers and developers, the Unreal Engine team's work, such as the MetaHuman creator , is simply amazing. Now, Unreal Engine 5 is just over the horizon, and it appears to mark a massive milestone in game fidelity and performance. There is a new demo out today, with some new features, such as something awesome called "Temporal Super Resolution."











The Unreal Engine team at Epic Games notes that TSR also reduces ghosting against "high-frequency backgrounds" and flickering on high-complexity geometry. Moreover, this feature will be enabled by default, at least in early access, because it can run on D3D11, D3D12, or Vulkan capable hardware, as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X , which got special optimizations.





Therefore, we will hopefully start to see this feature in more games as the demand for fidelity increases while the average screen's resolution increases. All in all, TSR looks incredible, and we cannot wait to hear more from the Unreal Engine team, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates.