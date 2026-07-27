Unbearable 24/7 Data Center Noise Sparks Lawsuit From Furious Residents





For residents of Dowagiac, Michigan, home no longer equals quiet refuge, it now sounds like a clogged vacuum cleaner running full blast in the living room, 24 hours a day. Frustrated by a relentless, high-pitched hum emitted by a nearby server facility, local homeowners have filed a lawsuit against the site’s parent company, Hyperscale Data, seeking legal relief from round-the-clock noise pollution.





The site, operated by subsidiary Alliance Cloud Services, started serving as a cryptocurrency mining center in 2021 and then graduated to an AI data data center in 2024, which required continuous, industrial-scale cooling fans, unleashing an unrelenting wall of sound that neighboring residents describe as psychological torture.

The Dowagiac battle reflects a broader clash across the country as tech firms scramble to build energy- and cooling-intensive AI infrastructure near residential zones. Similar class-action lawsuits have surfaced in states like Wisconsin, where residents living near massive server complexes report not just audible noise, but infrasound—inaudible, low-frequency vibrations that travel hundreds of feet through the ground, vibrating homes and causing physical discomfort. Granted, some companies, such as Microsoft, have been making inroads to reduce the impact their data centers have on neighborhoods.





Image credit: Hyperscale Data Inc. / Ault Alliance

"It sounds like someone set up a vacuum, like in your living room, and the vacuum filter is clogged up, so it's a high-pitched whining," resident Lindy Valenzuela explained in an interview with WXYZ.TV, noting that it feels as if operators simply turned the machinery on and walked away. Fellow neighbor Billy Finn compared the living conditions to a movie scene where prisoners are tortured with sound inside a cell.In response to growing public outcry, the city of Dowagiac instituted an industrial noise ordinance setting strict limits of 65 dB during the day and 55 dB at night. City inspectors subsequently issued fines against the facility for violating those thresholds, though Hyperscale Data continues to challenge both the citations and the municipal sound-measuring methodology. In the video above, one can see that the reporter's noise meter is hovering just above 50 dB, although we believe noise levels and pitch (i.e. whine) are two separate metrics that need to be accounted for here.During a tense city council meeting, Hyperscale Data CEO William Horne attempted to reassure the community by highlighting planned sound mitigation efforts, including the purchase of adjacent acreage to serve as a natural acoustic buffer. Horne then made a sweeping proposal to dissatisfied neighbors: if mitigation efforts failed to make their homes enjoyable, the company would buy their properties outright.That buyout offer did little to soothe anger in the room. For many families, leaving is neither simple nor acceptable. One plaintiff noted that their family has lived in the neighborhood for nearly a century, supported by generational roots that money cannot replace. Another neighbor, caring for a 17-month-old toddler with a second baby on the way, emphasized the sheer disruption of relocating. Residents repeatedly asked executive leadership why community complaints went unanswered for two years before lawsuits were filed.