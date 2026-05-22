Forget Climate Change: Data Centers Are Raising Neighborhood Temps





In said study, researchers from Arizona State University investigated the thermal footprint of two large-scale operations in the tech hub cities of Mesa and Chandler, Arizona. The researchers attached high-precision, rapid-response air temperature sensors to vehicles, driving them through surrounding communities from June through October. By tracking real-time geographic and atmospheric conditions, the team discovered that data centers act as immense thermal engines. A single facility can generate more waste heat than the electrical consumption of 40,000 households combined.









A cooling tower on top of a data center in Mesa, AZ (Credit: Rsparks3 via Wikimedia Commons)



David Sailor, lead author of the study notes that these initial measurements likely represent a conservative estimate, too. The atmospheric footprint could vary drastically depending on seasonal weather shifts, and ongoing, non-peer-reviewed research suggests that under certain conditions, a data center’s heat island effect might ripple outward to a six-mile radius. As tech giants continue aggressively expanding infrastructure to meet the demands of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital storage, the findings highlight an urgent need for urban planners to rethink zoning laws.





Main photo credit: Part of AWS's US-west-2 availability zone, showing three datacenters with a fourth under construction, by Tedder via Wikimedia Commons