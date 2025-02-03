CATEGORIES
home News

Ultra Rare Nintendo GameCube Space World Prototype Hits Ebay For $100K

by Aaron LeongMonday, February 03, 2025, 12:11 PM EDT
hero GameCube top
An eBay seller and collector wants to sell one of the handful of Nintendo GameCube "announcement models" still in existence. This particular unit was one of the few announcement units at the Space World 2000 product premiere, which makes this piece of gaming console history quite special. We just don't think it's $100,000 special, especially when taking into account that the unit up for auction isn't operational. So yes, it's a $100k paperweight. 

Donny Fillerup has a piece of Nintendo history that only the most ardent gaming hardware collectors might appreciate (and actually pay for). In 2023, Fillerup was able to procure a truly rare demo unit of the Nintendo GameCube; it was one of the few prototypes that made the rounds during the GameCube's premiere at Space World 2000, an annual Japanese video game trade show once hosted by Nintendo. In an eBay listing, Fillerup is asking for $100,000 (plus $1 shipping fee. What, no free shipping?). An important caveat to note before you start bidding is that this particular "Space World" GameCube is non-operational. 

GameCube%20(2)

The listing for the "First Announcement Model" also states some wear and tear, and doesn't mention the inclusion of any announcement-day controllers, which are also rare collector pieces. The asking amount is too steep for a dead console, even accounting for the historical prominence. In fact, collectors looking for early production (and functional) iterations of the console would see prices closer to $2,000. Granted, Fillerup openly states that the reason for the high price is to use the funds to seed a new business. In the listing he writes: "Looking far in the future I see myself being my hobby into a foundation business.. a Gaming place where the entire family can enjoy, people can meet other people, talk with people who feel uncomfortable with other people, and make the visitors feel young again."

As of this writing, the GameCube listing is still up. It has obviously garnered some attention, but not enough to spur a final sale. From a collector's perspective, the amount is extreme, but one can see this more like a crowdfunding project for Fillerup, who's also the founder of Consolevariations.com, to support his upcoming foundation.  Honestly, the seller might have better luck raising funds directly on GoFundMe, where a rich individual is more likely to offer a significant donation.

In the meantime, if you're interested in something more current, the Nintendo Switch 2 is on the way and is expected to sell for a more affordable $400.

Photo credits: Donny Fillerup via Ebay
Tags:  eBay, Nintendo, GameCube, collector
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment