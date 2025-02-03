Ultra Rare Nintendo GameCube Space World Prototype Hits Ebay For $100K
Donny Fillerup has a piece of Nintendo history that only the most ardent gaming hardware collectors might appreciate (and actually pay for). In 2023, Fillerup was able to procure a truly rare demo unit of the Nintendo GameCube; it was one of the few prototypes that made the rounds during the GameCube's premiere at Space World 2000, an annual Japanese video game trade show once hosted by Nintendo. In an eBay listing, Fillerup is asking for $100,000 (plus $1 shipping fee. What, no free shipping?). An important caveat to note before you start bidding is that this particular "Space World" GameCube is non-operational.
The listing for the "First Announcement Model" also states some wear and tear, and doesn't mention the inclusion of any announcement-day controllers, which are also rare collector pieces. The asking amount is too steep for a dead console, even accounting for the historical prominence. In fact, collectors looking for early production (and functional) iterations of the console would see prices closer to $2,000. Granted, Fillerup openly states that the reason for the high price is to use the funds to seed a new business. In the listing he writes: "Looking far in the future I see myself being my hobby into a foundation business.. a Gaming place where the entire family can enjoy, people can meet other people, talk with people who feel uncomfortable with other people, and make the visitors feel young again."
As of this writing, the GameCube listing is still up. It has obviously garnered some attention, but not enough to spur a final sale. From a collector's perspective, the amount is extreme, but one can see this more like a crowdfunding project for Fillerup, who's also the founder of Consolevariations.com, to support his upcoming foundation. Honestly, the seller might have better luck raising funds directly on GoFundMe, where a rich individual is more likely to offer a significant donation.
In the meantime, if you're interested in something more current, the Nintendo Switch 2 is on the way and is expected to sell for a more affordable $400.
Photo credits: Donny Fillerup via Ebay