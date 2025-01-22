Nintendo Switch 2 Design Triggers A New Joy-Con Release Action, Watch Here





Nintendo teased some design elements of its upcoming handheld console refresh during a recent 'first-look' Switch 2 showcase trailer , one of which includes a closer look at the retooled Joy-Con controllers. They're physically bigger (suggesting that the Switch 2's display is getting an upgrade in size as well), but even more importantly, they introduce a slicker attachment / detachment system.





Or so that's how it appears the teaser trailer. From what we can discern, the rumors about a magnetic attachment system were true. However, it doesn't appear to simply be a matter of brute force to yank a Joy-Con controller offer the side of the console. While not really shown in the video, there's also a dedicated button or trigger to peel off the controllers.









This is actually shown off in a separate video highlighted on Nintendo's website , as spotted by Reddit user "cambeius" and the folks at Polygon . Cambeius shared a truncated clip of the video (embedded above) that clearly shows a button being pressed to allow for the Joy-Con controller to be separated from the Switch 2 console.





The Switch 1 also has a button, albeit much smaller and it doesn't use a fancy magnetic system. This is one of the features I'm most looking forward to on the next-gen console ( among others ). I remember when I reviewed the Switch back in 2017, I ended up putting the wrist strap on upside down. It's an easy mistake to make, and it required some careful maneuvering with a paperclip to remove the wrist strap.





Switching (pun intended) to a magnetic system with a larger button for easy removal should eliminate those kinds of mishaps. It's also just a more elegant design, at least from the outside looking in (I and others won't truly know until we've gotten our hands on an actual Switch 2 console).





To that end, it's not entirely clear how the button will work. If you look closely in the video above, there appears to be a cylindrical arm at the top that juts out when pressing the button. Perhaps it simply help push the Joy-Con controller away from the Switch, or maybe there's more at play. Either way, it looks quick and easy.





We should know more on April 2, 2025, as Nintendo promised to revealed more details during its next Nintendo Direct event on the day after April Fools' Day.

