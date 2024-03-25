CATEGORIES
home News

This Ultra-Rare Commodore 65 Prototype, Failed Successor To C64 Is Up For Auction

by Paul LillyMonday, March 25, 2024, 09:42 AM EDT
Commodore C65 prototype with monitor
Perhaps in parallel universe operating on an altered timeline, the Commodore 65 succeeded the hugely popular Commodore 64 and solidified its place in the history of computing. But in this universe on this timeline, the C65 (or C64 DX) failed to launch, instead existing only as a rare prototype. Incidentally, that also cements its place in history, and you can own it, supposing your pockets run deep enough to outbid other collectors.

An extremely rare prototype of the C65 is once again being offered up on eBay (in Germany, though the seller will ship to anywhere in the world), and it's a advertised as "fully working" model with the serial number 71. It comes with audio and video cables, the last known PSM-65-2 power supply from Commodore, the wireless Turbo 2000 Super gamepad (which looks like and original NES controller with extra buttons), and even the original documentation.

Commodore 65 mainboard (closeup shot showing "C64 DX").

Not many of these prototypes are known to exist. According to the auction's description, this particular unit is more rare than most as it features "the last known mainboard revision 5 that was just before the final release in January, 1992."

"This C65 even has the trapdoor on the bottom side. Serial Number #71. It is in very well physical shape (no yellowing and just tiny minor scratches) and is fully working," the seller states.

Closeup of a Commodore 65 prototype showing the disk drive.

Commodore embarked on producing actual C65 units from 1990 to 1991 before the project was ultimately cancelled. It was designed to be backwards compatible (via emulation) with the famed C64 and featured a faster processor, upgraded graphics, and a built-in disk drive housed in a similar looking beige keyboard chassis. Estimates how exactly how many prototypes exist range from 50 to 2000. To put that into perspective, sales estimates for the Commodore 64 range wildly from 12.5 million to 70 million.

In any event, C65 prototypes are rare. As such, they command big bucks—at the time of this writing, the high bid on out of 39 bids on the C65 auction is 20,249 euros (~$21,938 in US dollars) with several days remaining.

Images courtesy of eBay seller Gebraucht
Tags:  eBay, retro, c65, commodore c65
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment