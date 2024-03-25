This Ultra-Rare Commodore 65 Prototype, Failed Successor To C64 Is Up For Auction







Perhaps in parallel universe operating on an altered timeline, the Commodore 65 succeeded the hugely popular Commodore 64 and solidified its place in the history of computing. But in this universe on this timeline, the C65 (or C64 DX) failed to launch, instead existing only as a rare prototype. Incidentally, that also cements its place in history, and you can own it, supposing your pockets run deep enough to outbid other collectors.





An extremely rare prototype of the C65 is once again being offered up on eBay (in Germany, though the seller will ship to anywhere in the world), and it's a advertised as "fully working" model with the serial number 71. It comes with audio and video cables, the last known PSM-65-2 power supply from Commodore, the wireless Turbo 2000 Super gamepad (which looks like and original NES controller with extra buttons), and even the original documentation.













Not many of these prototypes are known to exist. According to the auction's description, this particular unit is more rare than most as it features "the last known mainboard revision 5 that was just before the final release in January, 1992."





"This C65 even has the trapdoor on the bottom side. Serial Number #71. It is in very well physical shape (no yellowing and just tiny minor scratches) and is fully working," the seller states.













Commodore embarked on producing actual C65 units from 1990 to 1991 before the project was ultimately cancelled. It was designed to be backwards compatible (via emulation) with the famed C64 and featured a faster processor, upgraded graphics, and a built-in disk drive housed in a similar looking beige keyboard chassis. Estimates how exactly how many prototypes exist range from 50 to 2000. To put that into perspective, sales estimates for the Commodore 64 range wildly from 12.5 million to 70 million.







In any event, C65 prototypes are rare. As such, they command big bucks —at the time of this writing, the high bid on out of 39 bids on the C65 auction is 20,249 euros (~$21,938 in US dollars) with several days remaining.



