UGREEN LinkStation Pro eGPU Dock Packs Thunderbolt 5 And 850W Power

UGREEN launches the LinkStation Pro offering Thunderbolt 5 - Image: UGREEN

UGREEN has given its external graphics enclosure lineup a nice upgrade with the LinkStation Pro, an eGPU dock that now features Thunderbolt 5 over the older LinkStation's USB4, which equates to much faster connectivity, enhanced power delivery, and broader system expansion.





Benchmark scores showing noticeable performance difference between TB 5 and Oculink - Image: UGREEN



The major headliner for the LinkStation Pro is definitely the leap to Thunderbolt 5, replacing the older 40Gbps USB4 port with 80Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth. This expanded bandwidth provides up to 64Gbps of dedicated PCIe 4.0 x4 data throughput directly to the installed graphics card, effectively doubling the data pipeline to reduce performance bottlenecks on Thunderbolt 5 host systems.





For users seeking a native, lower-latency hardware link, the dock retains a dedicated OCuLink port operating at up to 64Gbps. Benchmarks provided by the manufacturer indicate that Thunderbolt 5 implementation has noticeable performance gains over OCuLink in synthetic benchmarks such as Time Spy Extreme, while OCuLink holds a competitive edge in raw ray-tracing tasks like 3DMark Port Royal.





UGREEN LinkStation Pro - Image: UGREEN



The physical enclosure utilizes a semi-open, all-aluminum chassis meant to maximize airflow while supporting full-sized desktop graphics cards up to 370mm in length. A revised PCIe bracket area allows the dock to accommodate wide dual- and triple-slot flagship cards without clearance issues.





Powering the setup is an integrated 850W Gold-rated ATX 3.1 PSU equipped with a native 12V-2×6 connector to handle pretty much any modern power-hungry GPU, including NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 and RTX 50 series, along with dual PCIe 6+2-pin cables offering four 8-pin connectors for multi-cable configurations.

More than just a fast GPU dock, the LinkStation Pro, like its predecessor, also double-duties as a desktop hub. It increases laptop charging via USB PD 3.1 from 100W to 140W. The dock also has three Thunderbolt 5 ports with daisy-chaining support (multiple external devices or eGPU docks, anyone?) plus a USB-A 3.2 10Gbps port for peripheral expansion and support for up to triple-display output configurations at 8K resolution.



