Razer Unleashes Core X V2 eGPU With Thunderbolt 5 To Level Up Laptop Gaming





Razer is making another run at the external GPU enclosure segment, this time with the Core X V2, a next-generation eGPU and the first from Razer to feature Thunderbolt 5 connectivity . The idea with this (and pretty much external GPU enclosures) is to enable desktop-class graphics performance on laptops that might otherwise be underpowered for gaming and content creation chores.





"Designed for maximum flexibility and raw graphics power, it serves as a plug-and-play upgrade to transform your ultra-portable laptop into a desktop-class gaming, content creation, and future-ready setup," Razer explains.





Therein lies the main draw—you don't need a burly laptop to deploy the Core X V2. That's not to say you'd want to pair this eGPU with an ultra-budget laptop sporting a weak/entry-level CPU and a paltry amount of RAM. But if you prioritized productivity and battery life over raw graphics horsepower when you bought your laptop, an eGPU can provide added muscle to blow off steam once the work day ends.













The Core X V2 features a ventilated steel chassis with a built-in 120mm fan that automatically adjusts its spin rate depending on the load. If you like to tinker, you can customize the fan curve through Razer's Synapse utility.





You can fit a full-size graphics card inside the Core X V2 (up to four slots wide). Razer lists support for a wide range of NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon models, while Intel's Arc GPUs are noticeably absent. That doesn't mean they won't work, though as Razer notes, if your GPU is not found its official list , you could run into "compatibility issues."





The Core X V2 can also fit a full-size ATX power supply unit (PSU). That's great and all, except it means the eGPU doesn't come with a PSU like the previous generation model did, which included a 650W model. The upshot, we suppose, is that you can choose a more powerful PSU than what might have come standard.





As for laptop compatibility, Razer says the Core X V2 supports Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, and some USB4 devices like gaming handhelds.





Razer says the Core X V2 will be available soon for $349.99.













In addition to the Core X V2, Razer announced a Thunderbolt 5 dock that supports up to three 4K displays at 120Hz. It also supports up to 8TB of integrated solid state drive (SSD) storage, and is equipped with a 250W power adapter capable of delivering up to 140W to connected laptops.





"From creative professionals handling large media files to gamers seeking a clean, high-performance setup, the dock’s comprehensive port selection and Thunderbolt Share functionality make it a versatile solution for multi-device workflows," Razer pitches.





The dock features a 1Gbps Ethernet port, Thunderbolt 5 ports (one upstream, one downstream), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a UHS-II SD card slot, a 3.5mm microphone/headphone combo port (supports 7.1 surround), and an open M.2 slot.