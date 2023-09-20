Assassin's Creed Mirage PC Specs: What You Need To Play In Glorious 4K At 60 FPS





The thirteenth installment in the long-running Assassin's Creed series, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is due to release on PC, consoles, and iOS (for the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max) in less than two weeks. For those of you who plan to play the game on PC, Ubisoft has revealed a set of system requirements, including what you'll need to maintain 60 frames per second at 4K.





Ubisoft also detailed some of the features that will comprise Assassin's Creed Mirage, such as an uncapped frame rate (including in 4K); simultaneous use of mouse, keyboard, and controller; panoramic views in HDR; and support for multi-monitor and widescreen setups, to list some of the highlights.













Additionally, the developer is going to great effort to point out that Assassin's Creed Mirage is optimized for Intel's Arc GPUs (and 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake CPUs) with support for Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). It's an especially interesting call out considering there's no mention of competing upscaling technologies, namely NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) or AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). It doesn't appear as if either of those will be supported at launch.





The downside for Arc GPU owners is they fall short of the Ultra tier specs that are needed to play at 4K/60FPS with the settings cranked up. However, the setup Ubisoft outlines is not super daunting. Here's a look...









To play at 4K/60FPS with max settings, Ubisoft says you'll need to pair an Intel Core i5-11600K or Ryzen 5 5600X processor with a GeForce RTX 3080 10GB or Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB graphics card. You'll also need 16GB of RAM in dual-channel mode and 40GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage space.





While those are not exactly wimpy PC specs, it's nice to see that playing at 4K/60FPS is possible on less-than-cutting-edge hardware—all of the SKUs are at least a generation old at this point.





That said, Ubisoft does say you need SSD storage to play the game (40GB or larger), even for the minimum requirements. You also need a Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor (or a Core i5-8400 for Intel Arc with ReBar); Arc A380 6GB, GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, or Radeon RX 570 4GB GPU; and 8GB of dual-channel memory. That's enough to skate by at 30 FPS in 1080p at Low settings.





To hit the magical 60 FPS mark at 1080p and at High settings, Ubisoft says you need a Core i7-8700K or Ryzen 5 3600 CPU; Arc A750 8GB, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, or Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB GPU; and 16GB of dual-channel RAM.





Finally, the Enthusiast tier for achieving 60 FPS at 1440p using High settings calls for a Core i7-9700K or Ryzen 7 3700X CPU; Arc A770 8GB, GeForce RTX 2070 8GB, or Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB GPU; and 16GB of RAM in dual-channel mode.



