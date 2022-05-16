PlayStation Plus Launch Day Games Revealed: Red Dead Redemption 2, Demon's Souls And More
Sony is making a more spirited run at subscription gaming with a retooled PlayStation Plus service that is now just weeks away from launching with new tiers, and the big question on everyone's minds is the the launch games lineup will look like. Well, now we know. In a blog post today, Sony shared what PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3 games will be available on Day 1.
First things first—PlayStation Plus is set to debut in just over four weeks from now, on June 13, 2022, in the United States and Europe. As we wrote about previously, there will be three tiers. The least expensive is PlayStation Plus Essential, which includes two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, and online multiplayer access for $9.99 per month, $24.99 quarterly, or $59.99 for an annual sub.
The PlayStation Plus Extra ups the ante by adding a catalog of up to 400 PS5 and PS4 games, all of which will be available to members for as long as they maintain an active subscription. It runs $14.99 per month, $39.99 per quarter, or $99.99 for a full year.
At the top of the heap is PlayStation Plus Premium. It includes the same benefits as the previous two tiers, and adds up to 340 additional games, bringing the tally to 740 games. It also includes PlayStation 3 titles that can be streamed to PS5, PS4, and PC, as well as a catalog of retro PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PSP games that can be streamed to the same platforms or downloaded. This one runs $17.99 per month, $49.99 per quarter, or $119.99 for a full year.
Dozens Of Games And Ubisoft+ Titles Are Headed To PlayStation Plus On Launch Day
Sony shared an initial list of games that will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members in June, plus an additional 29 classic games and 29 PS3 games for the latter. Among the titles are Ubisoft Plus subscription games.
Here's how it breaks down...
PlayStation Studios
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut |Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Third-Party Partners
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4
Sony is also making available a whole bunch of classic games from both its own studios and third-party developers. Here's a look at what's on tap...
PlayStation Studios - Classic Games
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
Third-Party Partners
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation Worms
- Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation
PlayStation Studios - Classic Games Remastered
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Third-Party Partners - Classic Games Remastered
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
On of all this, Sony shared a list of PS3 games that will be available for streaming, and a handful of time-limited game trials for games like Cyberpunk 2077, WWE 2K22, and a few others.