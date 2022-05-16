PlayStation Plus Launch Day Games Revealed: Red Dead Redemption 2, Demon's Souls And More





Sony is making a more spirited run at subscription gaming with a retooled PlayStation Plus service that is now just weeks away from launching with new tiers, and the big question on everyone's minds is the the launch games lineup will look like. Well, now we know. In a blog post today, Sony shared what PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3 games will be available on Day 1.





First things first—PlayStation Plus is set to debut in just over four weeks from now, on June 13, 2022, in the United States and Europe. As we wrote about previously, there will be three tiers. The least expensive is PlayStation Plus Essential, which includes two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, and online multiplayer access for $9.99 per month, $24.99 quarterly, or $59.99 for an annual sub.





PlayStation Plus Extra ups the ante by adding a catalog of up to 400 Theups the ante by adding a catalog of up to 400 PS5 and PS4 games, all of which will be available to members for as long as they maintain an active subscription. It runs $14.99 per month, $39.99 per quarter, or $99.99 for a full year.





At the top of the heap is PlayStation Plus Premium. It includes the same benefits as the previous two tiers, and adds up to 340 additional games, bringing the tally to 740 games. It also includes PlayStation 3 titles that can be streamed to PS5, PS4, and PC, as well as a catalog of retro PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PSP games that can be streamed to the same platforms or downloaded. This one runs $17.99 per month, $49.99 per quarter, or $119.99 for a full year.

Dozens Of Games And Ubisoft+ Titles Are Headed To PlayStation Plus On Launch Day





Sony shared an initial list of games that will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members in June, plus an additional 29 classic games and 29 PS3 games for the latter. Among the titles are Ubisoft Plus subscription games.





Here's how it breaks down...

PlayStation Studios



Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

| FromSoftware, PS4 Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

| Pixelopus, PS4 Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

| Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

| Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut |Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

|Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

| Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

| Guerrilla, PS4 Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

| Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

| Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

| Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

|Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

| Other Ocean, PS4 Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

| Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

|Media Molecule, PS4 The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

| Supermassive Games, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

|Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third-Party Partners

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

| Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

| WB Games, PS4 Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

| Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

| Paradox Interactive, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

| 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dead Cells| Motion Twin , PS4

, PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

| Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

| Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

| WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

| Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

| Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4

Sony is also making available a whole bunch of classic games from both its own studios and third-party developers. Here's a look at what's on tap...

PlayStation Studios - Classic Games



Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation

| Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation

| Bend Studio, Original PlayStation Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Third-Party Partners

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation Worms

| Team 17, Original PlayStation Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation

PlayStation Studios - Classic Games Remastered

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision | SIE, PS4

| SIE, PS4 Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 J ak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Third-Party Partners - Classic Games Remastered

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

| Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4