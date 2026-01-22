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Ubisoft Hits Reset With Studio Closures And Six Cancelled Games

by Chris HarperThursday, January 22, 2026, 03:03 PM EDT
hero sands of time
AAA publisher and developer Ubisoft has released some unfortunate news. In the process of its development restructuring into six Creative Houses, Ubisoft also had to kill six games and delay seven more, with the most prominent loss being the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake announced in 2020. While the title being repeatedly delay does somewhat lessen the surprise, it's still a pity for Prince of Persia fans. Three of the other cancelled games were unannounced new IP. This does mean that seven games will receive "additional development time", but Ubisoft's corporate priorities may differ from its audience's. It's difficult to say, since we don't know what the new IP would have been.

It's rough news no matter how you look at it—especially so soon after news of a major legal battle and underperforming headline franchises, including Assassin's Creed and Star Wars.

In broad strokes, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot's plans to cut 200 million Euros in cost over the next two years. Ubisoft is going lean with a heavy restructure, but will be taking a studio and IP-focused approach to in the AAA market.

ubisoft restructure1

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Ubisoft SVP of Studio Operations Marie-Sophie de Waubert said that these changes "resulted in improved game quality in 2025" and that "decision-making will be faster and closer to the full game creation process. Each Creative House will have end-to-end responsibility for their brand portfolios, both creatively and financially, combining production and publishing." There's a lot of corporate speak in the GamesIndustry piece, but while Ubisoft has made some massive cuts, it does sound like those remaining will have a good level of creative control over the games they make. 
Tags:  Ubisoft, Prince of Persia, PC gaming, console gaming
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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