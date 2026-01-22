Ubisoft Hits Reset With Studio Closures And Six Cancelled Games
It's rough news no matter how you look at it—especially so soon after news of a major legal battle and underperforming headline franchises, including Assassin's Creed and Star Wars.
January 21, 2026
In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Ubisoft SVP of Studio Operations Marie-Sophie de Waubert said that these changes "resulted in improved game quality in 2025" and that "decision-making will be faster and closer to the full game creation process. Each Creative House will have end-to-end responsibility for their brand portfolios, both creatively and financially, combining production and publishing." There's a lot of corporate speak in the GamesIndustry piece, but while Ubisoft has made some massive cuts, it does sound like those remaining will have a good level of creative control over the games they make.