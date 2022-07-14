Twitter Is Still Recovering From Its Longest Outage In 6 Years





Much to the horror of social media users around the world, Twitter was inaccessible for around an hour this morning, marking the service's lengthiest outage since 2016. Users in need of their social media fix had to resort back to Facebook (*gasp*!) or any number of other services, though not anymore—Twitter is back up and running. Phew! Well, for the most part.





As of this writing, the Twitter API Status page notes that several APIs and endpoints are still suffering from degraded performance. Twitter is still in the process of "investigating this issue," according to its most recent update. That's also the most recent word from Twitter's support team.







At 9:10am ET, Twitter posted that "some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone." It then thanked users who weren't able to access to service for "sticking with us."







Source: Downdetector.co.uk







According to Downdetector, the outage occurred a little before 8:00am ET before coming back online for most people around an hour later. The longest Twitter outage before today was around two and a half hours, back in 2016.





Twitter has been mostly stable compared to its earlier days, though these things do happen on occasion. If February of this year, for example, the service went down two times in the span of a week.





