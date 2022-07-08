Twitter And Musk Appear Headed For An Ugly Legal Battle Over Buyer's Remorse
Elon Musk set out to buy social media platform Twitter back in April of this year. Twitter eventually accepted the billionaire's bid of $44 billion, and the road to closing the deal since has been a rocky one. At one point, Musk threatened to drop the salaries of those on Twitter's Board to $0, and has been sued by a group of Twitter stakeholders accusing him of shady stock price manipulation. But the biggest sticking point, it seems, has been Twitter's estimates of how many spam accounts exist on the platform.
The tech billionaire had demanded that Twitter provide data that supported its figures on spam accounts, or else he would walk on the deal. The social media platform resisted at first, but has since said it would comply. Twitter's board gave Musk access to its "firehouse," a massive stream of data that is made up of more than 500 million tweets posted each day.
So, what does all this mean? According to the three insiders and a report by the Washington Post, it could signal a dramatic turn in how Musk and his team are approaching the situation. The change in direction is believed to happen soon, while what direction that might be was not given.
Many feel that the spam numbers are just a small part of why Musk has decided to try and get out of the deal. Twitter's stock prices have taken a severe down turn since his takeover bid was accepted back in April. Musk has since tried to get Twitter to agree on a lower price, pointing to the fact of the stock drop.
Even if Musk decides to simply walk away from the deal, it won't be a cheap move. The deal contained language that would guarantee Musk follow through with the deal unless something drastic happened to Twitter's business. Legal experts doubt that the spam accounts and lower stock prices will give the entrepreneur an out. And even if Musk were to convince a judge that it was, he would still have to pay a $1 billion breakup fee.
Twitter has stated that it remains committed to completing the deal. In a statement back in June, the company stated, "Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement." It added that it believes the deal is in the best interest of its shareholders, and intends to close the deal at the agreed upon price and conditions.
Top Image Credit: David Oberhaus via Flickr