Musk Tests Livestreaming Game Feature On X With Diablo IV As Millions Tune In
Elon Musk went live to a massive audience as he tested X's video game livestream capabilities. The X/Twitter CEO faced technical difficulties while playing Diablo IV's most difficult Tier 100 Nightmare dungeon.
Musk took to X with a burner account, @cyb3rgam3r420, to test the waters with X's streaming service for about an hour. He even had a new lighting setup, which he said was "For atmosphere," that included a few candles. While his gameplay may have been acceptable, viewers and Musk noticed a couple of technical difficulties with his stream quality.
October 3, 2023
After the stream, Musk tweeted for help from anyone using OBS to test and improve the system. The tweet included a video tutorial that shows how to game stream on X for Premium subscribers. He noted that doing one-touch live video broadcasts directly from a phone worked pretty well.
Something else that streamers would want on X for streaming content is a better way to be seen. Musk was able to garner 2.8 million overall views for his test stream, but he also has 158 million followers. Smaller streamers already face difficulty in being found on platforms like Twitch, so if X could present a better solution for discoverability it would go a long way in persuading streamers to use the social media platform for their main content.
The new streaming feature for X is only accessible to premium users, which currently costs $8 per month.