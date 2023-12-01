TV Deals At Amazon Surge With Big Holiday Savings Up To 42%
Whether you are looking to upgrade your home theater for the holidays or find the perfect gift for someone, Amazon’s running deals that are hard to pass up. You can save up to 42% off the regular price on brands such as TCL, Amazon Fire, Hisense, and LG, netting you big savings on big TVs.
Leading us off today, we have the headliner Hisense 58-Inch Class U6HF Series coming in at $349.99 or 42% off the regular price. This is a QLED display with 32 local dimming zones and is rated for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+, which ought to make for an impressive viewing experience overall. Moreover, it has Fire TV built-in, so you can easily stream all the content you want from your favorite platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and others.
On deck, we’ve got the LG QNED85 Series 65-inch TV for $1,196.99 or 29% off the regular price, which is quite the jump in cost versus the previous set, but it may be worthwhile. This display uses mini LED backlights and "Precision Dimming" to create brighter colors and deeper blacks, which contribute to the Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG capabilities. Another cool feature is that this display has AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility and support for 120Hz refresh rate, meaning this can be a massive gaming display as well as your movie watching device.
In the hole and closing us out for displays, we have the Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni for $599.99 or 25% off the regular price. This is another stellar QLED display featuring HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, and HLG, as well as Dolby Vision IQ, which can dynamically adjust HDR images based on environmental factors such as ambient light in the room. Of course, this TV also has Amazon Alex and Fire TV built in, so you will be able to stream the latest in Jack Reacher or Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
Finally, we have an accessory for TVs if you snag one of these deals or just want to liven up your living room with the Pangton Villa Led Strip Lights for $9.99 or 44% off. This LED light strip mounts to the back of any display and adds some flair to a room. However, these will not sync with music or the content on the display, as you’d have to spend a bit more for that, but even having these lights can be more immersive.
At the end of the day, Amazon has a plethora of TV deals beyond what we have covered here. If you are in the market and manage to snag one, let us know about it in the comments below.
- TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV - $698 (30% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV - $449.99 (25% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - $379.99 (27% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV - $599.99 (25% off)
- Hisense 58-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $349.99 (42% off)
- LG QNED85 Series 65-Inch Class QNED Mini-LED Smart TV - $1,196.99 (34% off)
- LG 65-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV - $446.99 (29% off)
- Hisense 65-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV - $389.99 (39% off)
- Hisense 43-Inch Class A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV - $198 (29% off)
- PANGTON VILLA Led Strip Lights 6.56ft for 40-60in TV - $9.34 (45% off)